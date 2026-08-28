Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Advent and Stripe are no longer pursuing PayPal for a deal.

The current situation is still fluid, Bloomberg said, noting that Advent and Stripe could still decide to come back later with a revised offer.

Earlier in July, reports indicated that Stripe and Advent International were proposing an acquisition of PayPal for $60.50 per share, valuing the payments company at more than $53 billion.

Further reports suggested that PayPal had found the initial bid from Advent and Stripe insufficient and that the two sides were negotiating a better deal.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) plummeted nearly 12% overnight after reports indicated that Advent and payment processor Stripe have decided to abandon their buyout plans for the fintech firm.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the group is no longer pursuing PayPal for a deal. Earlier, it had reportedly offered more than $50 billion for the company.

The situation remains fluid, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter, noting that Advent and Stripe could still decide to come back later with a revised offer.

Bloomberg also noted that Advent, PayPal and Stripe declined to comment on the above.

What Was The Deal That PayPal Was Offered?

Earlier in July, reports indicated that Stripe and Advent International were proposing an acquisition of PayPal for $60.50 per share, valuing the payments company at more than $53 billion.

PYPL shares soared after the reports, with multiple Wall Street analysts hiking their targets on the company on its basis.

The deal, backed by roughly $50 billion in committed bank financing, proposed Stripe and Advent jointly owning PayPal in equal stakes. The combination would bring together Stripe’s merchant payments network and PayPal’s large consumer ecosystem, creating a payments company processing approximately $3.7 trillion in annual volume.

The July proposal had reportedly followed an initial approach made in early April, although Stripe and Advent hadn’t received a response from PayPal at the time.

Further reports suggested that PayPal had found the initial bid from Advent and Stripe insufficient and that the two sides were negotiating a better deal.

What Was Retail Pegging The PayPal Deal At?

Following the reports, A Stocktwits poll sought to gauge what retail investors think the value of the company’s shares should be. The poll found that a majority of voters believed that PYPL stock is worth over $100. Of the 8,200 polled, 35% voted for this level.

Meanwhile, 16% of investors voted that the shares should be valued at least between $80 and $99.99, while another 16% believe the stock should be valued between $70 and $79.99.

The remaining voters polled felt that a price between $60 and $69.99 is appropriate.

PYPL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PYPL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing, with message volumes gaining steadily following the news.

One user said, “$PYPL we all knew stripe wasnt coming up to 100 and pypl wasnt selling for less.”

Another user said, “$PYPL called this, no buyout, management is too greedy like always. Instead this company will die a slow and painful death like $WU.”

A third user said, “$PYPL would be interesting to hear what the revised bid was that still couldnt come close to bridging the gap.”

PYPL stock is up nearly 6% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<