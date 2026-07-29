Parsons cut its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion, down from $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion.

Adjusted FY2026 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization guidance reduced to $500 million to $560 million from an earlier guidance of $615 million to $675 million.

For the second quarter, total revenue slipped 1% to $1.6 billion, slightly below Street expectations of $1.61 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Loss per share came in at $0.06, compared to estimates of a profit of $0.76 per share.

Shares of Parsons (PSN) crashed 40%, wiping out over $2.6 billion in market capitalisation in the first hour of trade on Wednesday, after the defence firm reported second-quarter earnings that missed estimates and cut its full-year 2026 forecasts.

PSN stock also clocked its sharpest single-day slump of all time.

PSN Q2: The Key Numbers

Parsons cut its full-year 2026 outlook with revenue expected at $6.2 billion to $6.5 billion, down from $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance was reduced to $500 million to $560 million from an earlier guidance of $615 million to $675 million.

The company also lowered its operating cash flow forecast to $430 million to $490 million.

For the second quarter, total revenue slipped 1% to $1.6 billion, slightly below street expectations of $1.61 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Loss per share came in at $0.06, compared to estimates of a profit of $0.76 per share.

What’s Behind Guidance Revisions?

The company attributed the revised forecast to three drivers: an $85 million impact from divestitures, a $125 million headwind from the timing of Critical Infrastructure projects and lower pass-through costs, and a $90 million effect from delayed funding and project timing within Federal Solutions.

Parsons said that these pressures were largely timing-related and did not reflect a broader deterioration in demand.

“The guidance revisions about portfolio composition and timing, it is nothing to do with demand. A portion of the reduction reflects revenue associated with the contracts that I just discussed that we’re going to divest,” CEO Carey Smith told analysts in a call on Wednesday.

Retail Remains Bullish Despite Crash In PSN Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user called the slump an “overreaction” and a “nice opportunity for a swing.”

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Another user said the stock could fall further if it breaks the support at $36.26

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The stock is down around 40% so far this year.

Also read: ASTS Stock’s Valuation Is ‘Now In A Grey Area,’ Says Analyst After Significant Decline Since January – Retail Says Stock’s ‘Way Undervalued’



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