Palantir’s real-world AI exposure could help it weather both continued AI spending and a potential slowdown, according to D. A. Davidson’s Gil Luria.

Luria says Palantir’s customers are already generating measurable results from AI.

Strong commercial growth and cash flow reinforce the company’s AI-driven growth story.

Micron, Oracle, Apple and Meta offer different ways to play AI depending on how the boom unfolds.

Palantir Technologies could be one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from AI, whether the current AI boom continues or eventually cools, according to D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria.

Speaking on Jon Erlichman’s Ticker Take podcast, Luria called Palantir “the best company in the world,” arguing that its ability to turn AI into measurable business outcomes gives it an advantage over companies competing to build models or AI infrastructure.

“While everybody else these days – all companies these days – are trying to figure out how to use AI to win, Palantir’s customers are already winning because of AI,” Luria said.

Palantir combines disparate sources of data in its clients’ systems and then applies analytics and AI to help organizations make decisions.

Palantir’s forward-deployed engineering model is another key advantage, according to Luria. He explained that Palantir’s engineers work directly with customers to integrate the technology into real-world workflows, helping companies move beyond AI experimentation and generate tangible results.

Palantir’s Financial Strength

That thesis was reinforced by Palantir’s latest quarterly results. Revenue jumped 93% to $1.94 billion in the second quarter, driven by a 149% growth in the commercial business and 90% growth in the government business.

Palantir also generated $1.22 billion in adjusted free cash flow and reported a 62% adjusted operating margin, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion, implying 82% growth.



Is The AI Market In Bubble?

Luria said he does not believe the AI market is currently in a bubble, though he warned that some individual AI assets could be overpriced. “I do not think we are in a bubble,” he said, pointing to what he believes is relatively low valuations among major tech companies including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Meta.

However, he cautioned that rising leverage could eventually create bubble-like conditions as companies increasingly borrow to fund data-center construction. At the same time, Luria said AI differs from past bubbles because it is already generating real economic activity.

Luria’s Other AI Picks

Luria said he is also bullish on Micron Technology, arguing that investors have underestimated how fundamentally the role of memory has changed because of AI.

“Micron’s an example of a company that if we are not in a bubble can be worth many multiples of what it’s worth right now,” he said.

He sees Oracle as another high-leverage AI winner, particularly because of its massive cloud backlog and financial leverage. For a potential AI bubble, Luria favors Apple and Meta alongside Palantir. Apple, he said, can continue growing even if AI development stalls because consumers will keep buying iPhones and Macs. He also expects hardware innovation under incoming CEO John Ternus, including a foldable iPhone.

Meta presents a different opportunity: If AI spending slows, Luria believes the company could sharply increase cash flow by pulling back on its enormous AI investments.

“Meta will have the best earnings growth, the best cash flow growth, ironically, if AI doesn’t succeed,” he said.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘extremely bearish’ for PLTR, ‘bearish’ for MU and META, ‘bullish’ for AAPL, and ‘extremely bullish’ for ORCL.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<