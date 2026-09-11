Shares of Nike, Opendoor Technologies, and Norwegian Cruise Line fell to 52-week lows amid negative company catalysts and overall macroeconomic and sectoral pressures.

NKE stock fell nearly 2% at close as its exclusion from the S&P 100 index continued to pressure the stock.

OPEN stock lost more than 6.6% at close on Thursday after CEO Kaz Nejatian announced a push back in the company’s profit timeline by six to eight weeks.

NCLH stock also lost nearly 2% at the end of the trading session amid rising oil prices and continued headwinds in the travel sector amid tensions in the Middle East.

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) plunged to 52-week lows on Thursday amid negative company catalysts, Wall Street caution, and broader sector pressures.

NKE stock fell nearly 2% at close as its exclusion from the S&P 100 index before trading opens on Sept. 21, 2026 continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

OPEN stock lost more than 6.6% at close on Thursday after CEO Kaz Nejatian said a sharp late-August housing downturn pushed back the company’s profit timeline by six to eight weeks.

NCLH stock also lost nearly 2% at the end of the trading session amid rising oil prices and continued headwinds in the travel sector amid tensions in the Middle East.

Nike Excluded From S&P 100 Index For First Time In Almost 18 Years

NKE stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $36.55 on Thursday, extending to a fourth consecutive session of declines and putting it on track for a third week of losses.

The slump comes after an announcement last week that the company would be removed from the S&P 100 index before trading opens on Sept. 21, 2026, ending its nearly 18-year run in the blue-chip stock group.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton resumed coverage of Nike with an ‘Underweight’ rating and $31 price target, implying a downside of more than 15% from its last close.

The analyst said the market underestimates both Nike's earnings-revision risk and the potential for further valuation compression. Morgan Stanley models the company's second half of fiscal 2027 through 2030 earnings below consensus, driven by a more conservative sales outlook, particularly in China, and slower medium-term recovery than the Street embeds, as per The Fly.

Nike's valuation "remains elevated" relative to the company's new growth and earnings profile in an "increasingly fragmented" sportswear market, the analyst said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NKE stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined more than 42% so far this year.

Opendoor Technologies Slips On Delayed Profit Timelines

OPEN stock fell to an annual low of $2.79 on Thursday, extending losses to three consecutive sessions after its CEO said in a social media post that the company’s profit timeline would be delayed.

Nejatian noted that a steep late-August housing downturn weighed on the company’s profit timeline, pushing it back six to eight weeks. However, he reiterated that third-quarter (Q3) revenue is expected to grow, and the company remains on track to reach Adjusted Net Income (ANI) profit by year-end.

For Q3, Opendoor’s revenues are expected to increase 10%-15% from the previous comparable period, while contribution profit is forecast to grow 70%-75%. Opendoor also expects to become ANI-positive on a forward 12-month basis by the end of 2026, provided the company continues to acquire and resell homes quickly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OPEN stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined nearly 54% year to date.

Norwegian Cruise Line Slumps On Broader Macroeconomic Pressures

NCLH stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $14.45 on Thursday as rising oil prices and a constrained travel environment have weighed heavily on the stock in recent months.

The stock is on track to post a third month of declines as oil prices soared to over $109 a barrel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

A slowdown in travel volumes, high leverage of about $16 billion, and a full-year outlook cut from the management have also pressured share prices.

NCLH cut fiscal year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.50, expects about $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and forecasts about a 5% net-yield decline in constant currency, with weakness likely extending into the first half of 2027.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NCLH stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have declined about 36% in 2026.

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