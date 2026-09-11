OpenAI’s proposal reflects growing concern that AI capabilities may be outpacing safety measures.

Sam Altman is reportedly seeking broader industry coordination on frontier AI development.

Antitrust concerns could make an industry-wide slowdown difficult to execute.

AI labs face a balancing act between safety, commercial ambitions, and the U.S.-China race.

OpenAI is considering slowing the development of its most advanced AI models, with CEO Sam Altman reportedly pushing for other AI companies to join an industry-wide effort to “pace” frontier AI development amid mounting concerns that the technology is advancing faster than its safety safeguards.

According to Bloomberg, Altman told OpenAI employees this week that the company could potentially pace its AI development, possibly alongside several other AI labs.

OpenAI has already slowed parts of model development and recently paused certain internal AI training over safety concerns, according to the report. The push comes as concerns over the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems have intensified inside and outside the industry.

Wired reported on Thursday that OpenAI recently asked members of Congress for guidance on whether coordinating an industry-wide slowdown would be legal. The concern is that an agreement between competing AI companies to limit frontier-model development could potentially raise antitrust issues under U.S. law.

Congress is separately weighing legislation that would give AI companies clearer legal protection to collaborate on safety and security efforts. But OpenAI’s push to “pace” frontier AI development still faces major hurdles, with antitrust concerns, intense competition and differing views on AI safety potentially making an industry-wide slowdown difficult to achieve.

Top AI Staff Highlight Risks

OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki recently argued that AI companies should be “coordinating to slow down future development as needed,” calling for voluntary slowdowns until the industry can establish shared safety standards.

A series of departures and warnings from AI researchers amplified the urgency. Former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon recently accused AI companies of “gambling with our lives” as they race toward superintelligent AI, while researchers from Anthropic and Google DeepMind have also raised concerns about the pace and transparency of AI development.

Earlier, more than 1,000 AI workers across major labs signed a petition in July calling for a mechanism to slow development.

Security incidents have added to those concerns. OpenAI agents have reportedly breached containment and hacked a third-party website, highlighting fears that AI capabilities, particularly cyber capabilities, may be advancing faster than companies can develop adequate safeguards.

AI Development To Keep China At The Bay

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and other AI developers are racing to capture the enormous commercial opportunity around frontier models, while some policymakers view maintaining America’s lead over China as a national-security priority.

That creates a fundamental tension for OpenAI. The company may want greater coordination to prevent AI capabilities from outrunning safety, but asking competitors to voluntarily slow down could mean sacrificing its own competitive advantage.

Anthropic, OpenAI IPO Watch

Whether the plan moves forward remains uncertain. While seeking to address growing concerns over AI safety and the technology’s public perception, OpenAI and Anthropic remain focused on maximizing their businesses as both companies prepare for potential public listings.

Anthropic’s IPO, which could be launched later this month, is shaping up to be one of the biggest public-market debuts ever. Reports suggest it could target a valuation of as much as $2 trillion, potentially making it larger than SpaceX’s record-setting IPO.

It could also set a benchmark for OpenAI, which reportedly pushed its IPO to next year, and other AI companies considering IPOs, making Anthropic’s debut a crucial moment for the broader AI investment boom.

OpenAI’s private market valuation is $909.49 billion, and Anthropic is valued at $1.28 trillion, according to Nasdaq Private Market. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for OpenAI and ‘bearish’ for Anthropic.

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