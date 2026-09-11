Jensen Huang rebuffed AI catastrophe warnings while highlighting massive infrastructure demand as key growth drivers.

Huang defended the industry’s safety efforts at a Goldman Sachs conference, while dismissing Coxon’s warnings about runaway AI risks.

The Nvidia CEO sees cybersecurity emerging as a major AI opportunity, with CRWD, CSCO and PLTR positioned to benefit.

Huang remains confident in Nvidia’s growth and reiterated the company’s 70% revenue growth target.

Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang has reportedly pushed back against former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon’s warnings about the dangers of rapidly advancing AI, calling the researcher’s comments “deeply untrue” and criticizing them as wrong, arrogant and dismissive of the safety work being done across the industry.

Huang made the remarks at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, according to Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter, who attended the event.

Coxon resigned from Anthropic earlier this week and publicly accused leading AI companies of racing toward self-improving superintelligence without adequate safeguards.

Coxon, who spent about three years doing AI pretraining research at OpenAI and Anthropic, said neither company was “acting responsibly” and that they were “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.” He warned that increasingly capable systems could eventually “hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources.”

The researcher also said AI developers “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” arguing that the risk was not merely theoretical.

Coxon’s comments have also received support from within Anthropic. Alignment Science lead Evan Hubinger said he believed there was more than a 10% chance AI could cause human extinction within the next decade and that Anthropic did not yet have a solution for aligning superintelligent systems.

Huang Says AI Bulls Case Intact

Huang doubled down on his enormous AI infrastructure spending forecast, arguing that demand is being driven by a fundamental shift from retrieving information to generating it. He defended his vision of $3 trillion to $4 trillion of AI infrastructure spending by 2030, comparing the transformation with previous infrastructure revolutions such as electricity and the internet.

“The last 60 years, everything was prerecorded,” Huang said. But as users increasingly want to “know anything” rather than simply find information, he argued, computing demand will explode because answers must be generated in real time.

Huang also reiterated Nvidia’s revenue outlook for next year, saying “I think we could grow 70% year over year. We’re confident about that.”

Huang Highlights Nvidia’s Autonomous Car Tech

Huang said he sees autonomous driving as the breakout application for physical AI, predicting that self-driving vehicles will shift the industry away from brute-force data collection toward real-time onboard reasoning.

Pointing to Nvidia’s recent developments in this space, Huang highlighted the company's autonomous driving architecture, Alpamayo, as a key driver enabling vehicles to analyze and navigate unfamiliar environments in real time.

"The first killer app for physical AI is just self-driving cars... And (now) what you're really looking for is a thinking car, a car that can reason. And we made some groundbreaking work in this area. It's called Alpamayo. It's the world's first reasoning and thinking car."

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA dipped over the past week and was ‘bearish’ on Thursday, with some traders expressing concern about the stock’s recent weakness even after Huang’s appearance at the Goldman Sachs event.

“$NVDA when Jensen can’t pump while talking at (a) financial conference you know we’re cooked,” said a trader. Another wrote: “$NVDA pumps getting weaker guess Jensen should make a folding phone.”

NVDA stock dipped for three consecutive sessions through Thursday, losing about 5.5% cumulatively. Shares were flat in the overnight session late Thursday.

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