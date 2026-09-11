Joby Aviation has begun Texas air taxi tests amid ongoing Federal Aviation Administration certification efforts.

Joby has launched its first White House-backed eVTOL pilot program in Texas, testing electric air taxi routes around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The flights will provide the FAA with real-world data on safety, airspace integration and future commercial operations.

Also, Joby’s autonomous J208 aircraft has begun a month-long, 10-state tour.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock ticked higher overnight as the electric air taxi maker began a week-long flight campaign across North Texas. The tests include routes to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and other key locations as Joby advances through the final stage of FAA certification and moves closer to commercial air taxi operations.

Joby Aviation stock edged 0.3% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. However, the stock has fallen more than 6% so far this week and is headed for a fifth straight week of losses.

Joby Begins Texas Air Taxi Integration Tests

Joby on Thursday launches its first White House-backed electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft integration pilot program (eIPP) in Texas, building on years of work with federal aviation authorities and NASA.

Joby plans to operate its aircraft in controlled airspace around Dallas-Fort Worth and demonstrate potential passenger routes across the DFW area. The schedule includes a DFW Corporate Aviation landing, a round trip over Arlington and a flight connecting Alliance Airport with Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters in Plano.

The demonstrations are designed to give the FAA operational data that could help shape the rules needed for larger-scale electric air taxi operations. The flights also test the aircraft’s ability to operate alongside existing aviation traffic.

“Advanced Air Mobility vehicles are the future of aviation and these demonstrations in Texas are critical to getting us there,” said Bryan Bedford, FAA Administrator.

Joby’s Certification Enters Final Stage

Joby said the Texas flights come as it moves through the fifth and final phase of FAA type certification. The company continues testing its conforming aircraft as it works toward Type Inspection Authorization, making the North Texas campaign another step toward commercial air taxi service.

Separately, Joby Aviation’s autonomous J208 aircraft has started a month-long tour across 10 states, traveling between California and the East Coast. The tour will showcase its autonomous flight system for civilian and defense uses, including freight, medical transport, disaster response and military logistics.

“We’ve already demonstrated this technology in demanding military exercises. Now, we’re taking it across America to show how the aircraft can integrate into our national airspace in order to serve communities, strengthen our logistics networks and help keep people out of harm’s way," said CEO JoeBen Bevirt.

JOBY Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 140% increase in message volume over the past week with a 0.2% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Bull investors are eagerly awaiting the FAA’s “For-credit” announcement this month.”

JOBY stock has crashed 52% year-to-date.

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