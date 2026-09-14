Nvidia launched CUDA-Q Logical, a new layer designed to help researchers develop and coordinate systems for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Nvidia said the platform is already being used by quantum hardware makers and research organizations including Infleqtion.

Infleqtion said its researchers developed an error-correction code requiring roughly six physical data qubits per logical qubit.

The result represents about a fivefold improvement in code rate compared with the surface-code approach used as a benchmark, according to Infleqtion.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares trended lower on Monday morning as technology stocks got battered even as the company announced it was launching a new layer for its CUDA-Q platform, aimed at building fault-tolerant quantum systems without requiring impractical amounts of hardware.

Nvidia said CUDA-Q Logical is designed to help researchers build software for quantum computers that can correct errors and perform useful calculations reliably.

The new layer helps coordinate the different pieces needed to build these systems and allows researchers to test different configurations to determine which can deliver the best performance.

NVDA stock fell as much as 3.5% in morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

NVDA stock retail sentiment on September 14 as of 10:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Nvidia Expands CUDA-Q For Quantum Computing

Nvidia said CUDA-Q Logical was already being used by quantum hardware makers and research organizations, including Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Infleqtion (INFQ), IQM Quantum Computers (IQMX), QCDesign Quantum Motion, and Sandia National Laboratories.

Infleqtion, among the first to test the platform, said its researchers built and validated an error-correction code that requires roughly six physical data qubits for each logical qubit. The firm noted that it represents about a fivefold improvement in code rate compared with the surface-code approach used as a benchmark.

It added that the ratio of physical to logical qubits is below 10:1, bringing the company closer to its target for near-term quantum systems.

What’s The Big Deal About Qubits?

Quantum computers use qubits, the basic units of quantum information. Unlike the bits used by conventional computers, qubits can represent information in ways that allow quantum machines to tackle certain problems differently from traditional computers.

The more physical qubits needed to protect each logical qubit, the larger and more expensive a quantum computer becomes.

Nvidia said CUDA-Q Logical is intended to help researchers work on those pieces together rather than treating the quantum hardware and error-correction software as separate problems.

NVDA stock has gained over 10% this year and nearly 20% over the past 12 months.

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