The expanded Slingshot III work is designed to move Satellogic’s low-latency satellite intelligence capabilities closer to operational use.

Satellogic will conduct on-orbit activities and testing during 2027 and 2028.

Testing will cover onboard processing, feasibility checks and automated data filtering.

The program is moving from proof-of-concept demonstrations toward operationally relevant capabilities.

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is expanding its role in the U.S. Office of Naval Research’s Slingshot III program, working with Innovative Defense Technologies. The aim is to integrate six NewSat Mark VI satellites into the architecture over the next 18 months.

The agreement builds on Satellogic’s existing role in Slingshot and adds a series of on-orbit activities and tests scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The work is focused on faster production of track data, predictive planning and additional in-orbit operating capabilities.

SATL shares were trading more than 4% higher in Monday's opening trade.

What is Slingshot?

Slingshot is an ONR research and development initiative that brings together commercial space capabilities to advance low-latency maritime domain awareness.

Earlier phases of the program showed how accelerated image processing, object classification, and track generation can meet low-latency requirements using commercial satellites and onboard software.

What Slingshot III Is Testing

Under the agreement, Satellogic will conduct a series of on-orbit activities and tests during 2027 and 2028. The work supports integrating six new Satellogic NewSat Mark VI satellites into the Slingshot III architecture over the next 18 months, extending the program from proof-of-concept demonstrations to operationally relevant capabilities.

The activities and testing will encompass enhanced onboard data processing, system feasibility checks, and automated data filtering. Together, these capabilities are designed to accelerate the creation of actionable track data and enable more responsive planning and execution across a distributed satellite system.

“By combining high-resolution Earth observation, onboard processing, and inter-satellite communications, Satellogic is helping establish a new PGI infrastructure building block for real-time detection, autonomous tip-and-cue, and faster decision-making,” said CEO Emiliano Kargieman.

What Retail Investors Think About SATL Stock?

Sentiment around SATL stock remained 'neutral' on Stocktwits amid 'high' message volume.

SATL stock retail sentiment on September 14 as of 9:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, SATL stock has surged nearly 144%.

Read also: These 5 Aviation Stocks Slide As Melius Warns ‘Several Years Of Robust’ Aftermarket Growth May Be Ending

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<