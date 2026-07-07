Retail traders say long-term optimism for Nebius remains intact and advise buying on the dip.

Nebius stock pulled back in the past few weeks.

Last month, shares of Nebius and peer neocloud operator CoreWeave fell sharply amid reports that Meta was planning to launch a cloud computing business.

Stocktwits sentiment for NBIS climbed over the past week and was ‘bullish’ on Tuesday.

Nebius Group NV shares slipped 2.4% in overnight trading ahead of Tuesday, extending their steep pullback over the past few weeks even as reports of Meta Platforms’ entry into the cloud computing business added to the pressure.

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Nebius, a widely watched neocloud stock, is now down 29% from its June 18 peak; still, shares remain up 155% year to date.

The weakness following the sharp gains has sparked a debate among retail traders over whether it presents a buying opportunity or marks the start of a broader downtrend, with the majority leaning toward the former.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NBIS climbed over the past week and was ‘bullish’ on Tuesday. The message volume for the ticker is up 44% in the last seven days and 487% over the past month, suggesting active interest from traders.

“$NBIS what changed? Nothing at all. This dip is a gift, take it, buy the dip,” said a trader. Another wrote: “$NBIS No pain no gain. Trillion dollar company still in making. Nothing goes straight up. RSI is low and should bounce soon.”

The relative strength index (RSI) reading for NBIS was 42.80. For stocks, an RSI of 70 and above is considered overbought. In comparison, CoreWeave stock gained just 20% year-to-date, and its RSI was 38.33.

Meta Cloud Threat?

Nebius and CoreWeave are the two major publicly traded names in the neocloud space. Their shares fell 17% and 14% on July 1 after Bloomberg reported Meta was planning to monetize excess AI computing capacity by launching a cloud business. The stocks have continued on a downward trend since.

Semiconductor news outlet SemiAnalysis argued in a report that fears that Meta's potential cloud business and its significant capacity expansion are cannibalizing neocloud rivals are misplaced. "We believe that both takes are erroneous and that Meta’s datacenter and compute procurement will accelerate, not slow down," according to SemiAnalysis.

"After nearly 10GW of deals signed since early 2024, the bulk of their capacity additions are now through 3rd parties. We expect this to continue and believe that Meta will be a huge source of RPO growth for the likes of CoreWeave, Nebius and others."

NBIS In Focus

Nebius has been high on investors’ radars amid a series of expansion news, contract wins and a surging stock price.

Last month, the company announced plans to set up three data centers in the UK, with a total outlay of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). Before that, it announced plans for a 310-megawatt data center in Finland, which would be one of the continent's largest with ​an estimated value of more than $10 billion, and a 240-megawatt data center in France.

After securing a major contract from Microsoft last year, Nebius announced in March 2026 a $24 billion deal with Meta Platforms, a development that some analysts saw as the company’s progression toward becoming a key AI hyperscaler.

In May, Situational Awareness, an AI hedge fund led by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, disclosed a 5.6% stake in the neocloud company, making it one of the fund’s largest bets and helping increase investor conviction.

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