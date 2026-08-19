Investors weigh Datavault AI’s tokenization backlog, AI infrastructure expansion, and revenue potential.

Datavault AI is drawing investor attention with its $800 million RWA tokenization backlog.

Analysts expect the company to post Q2 revenue of $30.25 million.

Datavault’s Q3 focus includes Project Qestrel, edge AI expansion and tokenized data exchanges.

Datavault AI (DVLT) shares surged about 28% in overnight trading as retail traders turned their attention to the data monetization company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report Wednesday, with its more than $800 million in signed tokenization contracts and aggressive AI infrastructure expansion emerging as key catalysts.

Datavault AI’s Tokenization Takes Center Stage

Investor attention is focused on Datavault AI’s reported $800 million backlog of signed real-world asset (RWA) tokenization contracts. The company expects to rake in about $90 million to $100 million in implementation fees during 2026 as these deals move forward. Datavault AI has also set a $200 million full-year revenue target.

With a small market value of $331 million and 11.6% short interest, per Koyfin data, Datavault AI has been attracting speculative traders ahead of earnings. Investors will closely watch whether its large contract pipeline turns into actual revenue in the second half of 2026.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts project $30.25 million in Q2 revenue and a loss per share of $0.03.

Datavault AI stock traded over 28% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday, after closing its best day since February in the regular session. Datavault has been trading around $0.4 range after falling from its October high of $4.08.

Datavault AI Expands RWA Tokenization With AI-Driven Platform

Datavault AI’s RWA platform tokenizes physical, digital and intellectual-property assets through four stages: asset verification and compliance, AI-based valuation, blockchain token issuance with smart contracts, and exchange-based trading and monetization.

Datavault AI is also attempting to gain weight in several emerging technology markets. Its SanQtum initiative focuses on quantum-ready AI and edge data infrastructure, while the company pursues opportunities in data monetization platforms, including NYIAX and IDE.

Datavault AI’s Q3 2026 priorities focus on commercializing its Project Qestrel token, expanding SanQtum edge AI infrastructure and developing specialized tokenized data exchanges.

What DVLT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 1,640% jump in message volume over the past week with a 0.5% gain in watchers.

A user said, “tokens will be the future.”

Another user said, “once this breaks .50 it’s going to trigger some big fomo.”

DVLT stock has crashed 40% year-to-date.

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