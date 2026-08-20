Bitcoin prices surged above $69,000 for the first time since early June after President Donald Trump met with top crypto executives in the White House.

At the event, Trump touted the Clarity Act as critical to maintaining America's lead in emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Strategy said that 12 of the top 15 institutional shareholders of MSTR stock added to their positions in Q2, with combined holdings increasing $1.2 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours.

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) rose more than 3% in the overnight session late Wednesday after Bitcoin (BTC) surged above $69,000 for the first time since early June and institutional investors added to their positions in the second quarter.

The climb in the world’s largest cryptocurrency came amid a White House meeting where U.S. President Donald Trump hosted major crypto and fintech executives including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Gemini’s Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Kraken operator Payward co-CEO Arjun Sethi and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev.

Trump Says Clarity Act Crucial To Stay Ahead Of China

In the event, Trump touted the Clarity Act as critical to maintaining the American lead in emerging technologies.

“We need Congress to take the next step by passing the Clarity Act, a fair version of the Clarity Act,” Trump reportedly said, as per a Bloomberg report.

“It’s a very, very powerful structured legislation which will keep us ahead of China, keep us ahead of everyone else,” he added.

The president also reportedly said that the U..S was at the “very beginning of a revolution” in the financial space, with the “potential to create more jobs, opportunity, and wealth for all Americans.”

Crypto Policy Faces Congressional Hurdles

The Trump administration has pursued a crypto-friendly agenda through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission since returning to office in January 2025.

The Clarity Act would establish whether tokens are securities or commodities and clarify regulatory oversight. However, congressional support remains uncertain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SEC proposed rules that would exempt certain token offerings from securities regulations, which is expected to make it easier for cryptocurrency companies to issue tokens and raise money.

Meanwhile, the CFTC is set to address crypto regulation and other industry issues at a gathering on Thursday.

Institutional Shareholders Load Up On MSTR

In a post on X, Strategy said that 12 of the top 15 institutional shareholders of MSTR stock added to their positions in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, with combined holdings increasing $1.2 billion.

Among the top were Goldman Sachs, Vanguard Capital Management, and BlackRock Asset Management Ireland.

MSTR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes surged 92%, according to platform data.

One user said, “$BTC Smart people starting to realize this was trading in the 130s the last time. Bitcoin was right where it is right now. This run definitely isn't over.”

Another user said, “$BTC nice to see this over $100.”

MSTR stock is down more than 33% year-to-date.

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