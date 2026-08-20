YouTube is offering millions of dollars to popular channels if they upload their videos to the site exclusively for a certain period of time, according to a Bloomberg report.

YouTube has discussed directly financing some programs and has also offered to allocate a portion of major brand deals to creators.

GOOGL stock is under pressure amid market volatility and is heading for its third weekly decline.

Stocktwits sentiment for GOOGL was ‘bearish.’

Google’s YouTube is planning a major push to win over video creators from Netflix as it looks to keep audiences engaged amid the rise of streaming platforms.

YouTube is offering millions of dollars to popular channels if they upload their videos to the site exclusively for a certain period of time, in an effort to halt Netflix’s pursuit of its biggest stars, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the conversations.

YouTube has discussed directly financing some programs and has also offered to allocate a portion of major brand deals to creators, according to the report.

Though YouTube hasn’t finalized deals with any creators, it is close to an agreement with several partners.

YouTube Looking To Lock Away Creators From Netflix

As part of the plan, YouTube might penalize creators who sign exclusive deals with Netflix. It might not feature them in marketing campaigns or at events if they release videos on Netflix at the same time, and exclude those creators from collecting a share of proceeds from some major brand campaigns.

The reported plan comes as Netflix strikes deals with prominent YouTubers to post videos on both platforms, offering creators millions in additional payouts while helping them reach new audiences. It is also in talks with dozens of other creators and shows, including celebrity talk show “Hot Ones.”

Google-Marvell Deal

On Wednesday, Google and chipmaker Marvell Technologies announced a major deal. Marvell will help develop Google's in-demand custom chips and has offered the ‌search giant the right to buy a potential $12.2 billion stake. It’s the latest deal in which Big Tech is investing in the suppliers powering its AI build-out.

Shares of Marvell jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, while GOOGL stock ended 0.2% up.

Despite two days of gains, GOOGL stock remains under pressure. Uncertainty tied to the Iran war and sharp swings in tech stocks amid overvaluation fears are weighing on the sector. If the trend holds, GOOGL is headed for its third straight weekly decline, with shares already down 3.2% in August.

Retail View On GOOGL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for GOOGL dipped in the past week and was ‘bearish’ on Wednesday.

“$GOOGL It won't go materially lower from here. That would be a bold bet against Berkshire that no MM will stake their reputation on. Just juicy consolidation right now in a requisite tight range before next leg up and it is absolutely going up,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$GOOGL is in a classic growth investment digestion phase common among hyperscalers. Patience.”

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