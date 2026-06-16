Needham reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on Magnite, citing the company’s leadership in AI-powered advertising tools.

The firm noted that adoption of Magnite’s solutions is exceeding expectations.

Earlier this month, BTIG said that Magnite established itself as a leader in connected TV advertising technology.

MGNI shares hit their highest levels in over seven months, and retail’s eyeing the resistance at $21.

Shares of Magnite (MGNI) surged more than 8% on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a fourth straight session as a bullish Wall Street note fueled investor optimism and shifted attention toward a key technical breakout level.

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MGNI shares hit their highest levels in over seven months.

Needham Bullish On Magnite’s AI Ad Tools

On Tuesday, Needham reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on Magnite and maintained a $25 price target, according to a TipRanks report. This represents a 39% upside potential from the stock’s current levels.

Analyst Laura Martin cited the company’s leadership in AI-powered advertising tools for the bullish analysis. Martin believes Magnite is gaining traction by providing agent-based solutions that help agencies streamline connected TV advertising and automate traditionally manual workflows.

The firm also noted that adoption of Magnite’s solutions is exceeding expectations, with the new tools already contributing meaningfully and driving revenue growth.

Recently, BTIG initiated coverage of Magnite with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $20 price target, adding that Magnite has established itself as a leader in connected TV advertising technology and is well-positioned to benefit from growing ad spending and changing media consumption habits.

Retail Eyes Breakout

Retail sentiment surrounding MGNI on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory for a while. It was ‘neutral’ a month earlier. Meanwhile, chatter, which surged nearly 200% over a 24-hour period, focused on key resistance levels.

One user was watching the resistance at $17.65.

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Another user believes there’s a complete lack of resistance above $16 up to $21.

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Source: TradingView<

MGNI shares have gained more than 25% so far this month. The stock is already on track to record its best month in a year, bolstered by partnerships with Dentsu in Sweden and JioHotstar, a unit of India’s Reliance Industries.

The stock has gained around 11% in 2026.

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