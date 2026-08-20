Rocket Lab launched an Earth-imaging satellite for Japan’s Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space from New Zealand.

Rocket Lab deployed a QPS-SAR satellite into low-Earth orbit.

Nine dedicated Electron launches remain booked through 2030, the company said.

Earlier this month, Rocket Lab reported record second-quarter revenue of $234.1 million, above Wall Street’s estimates of $230.94 million.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) was in the limelight on Thursday after the company launched an Earth-imaging satellite for Japan’s Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS), marking its 14th launch of the year.

However, space stocks fell alongside the broader market. At the time of writing, Rocket Lab shares dropped over 4%, while SpaceX (SPCX) declined over 5%. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Virgin Galactic (SPCE) slipped 3% each.

Nine iQPS Missions Booked Through 2030

The “Lightning God Defends” mission marked the orbital rocket Electron’s 93rd overall launch. Rocket Lab deployed a QPS-SAR satellite from New Zealand into low-Earth orbit, completing its ninth iQPS mission with a 100% success rate.

Another nine dedicated Electron launches remain booked through 2030. The satellites use synthetic aperture radar to capture images through clouds and darkness.

Focus On Neutron Capacity

During Rocket Lab’s recent earnings call, CEO Peter Beck said the company must divide the initial launch capacity of its larger Neutron rocket among commercial customers, U.S. government missions and Rocket Lab’s own future space applications.

Rocket Lab has already booked Neutron missions for Kepler Communications and a $397 million U.S. Space Force program. Neutron will be powered by Archimedes, Rocket Lab’s reusable methane-fueled engine.

Earlier this month, Rocket Lab reported record second-quarter revenue of $234.1 million, above Wall Street’s estimates of $230.94 million, according to Fiscal.ai. However, its $0.08-per-share loss was wider than expected. The company expects third-quarter (Q3) revenue between $250 million and $265 million.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding RKLB on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

The stock is down around 4% so far this year.

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