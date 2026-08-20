Waymo’s five-nanometer application-specific integrated circuit was built to process and combine raw information from the vehicle’s cameras, radar, and lidar before feeding it into an AI system.

The chips can deliver more than 1,000 trillion operations per second of machine learning performance.

Alphabet expanded its partnership with Marvell on Wednesday to develop chips for its TPU ecosystem.

Waymo’s next-generation Ojai robotaxis have become available to the public in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco, TechCrunch reported.

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit Waymo has unveiled an in-house chip to more efficiently process sensor data and run advanced AI models in real time.

Waymo’s five-nanometer application-specific integrated circuit (5-nm ASIC) was built to process and combine raw information from the vehicle’s cameras, radar and lidar before feeding it into an AI system.

GOOGL shares were trading around 1% lower at the time of writing.

What Does The Chip Do?

According to Waymo, the chips can deliver more than 1,000 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of machine learning performance. That improves visibility in low-light environments by cleaning up noisy camera data.

“The ASIC’s specialized accelerators instantly extract critical information from raw lidar, radar, and camera streams, including temporal denoising for superior low-light perception,” Waymo said.

The chip is already in production, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

While the company is developing more of its own hardware, it continues to work with Nvidia, AMD, Micron, Samsung, SanDisk, Socionext and TSMC.

On Wednesday, Alphabet expanded its partnership with Marvell to develop chips for its tensor processing unit (TPU) ecosystem.

Waymo’s Robotaxi Expansion

The chip reveal comes as Waymo expands its next-generation Ojai robotaxi. The Zeekr-made vehicle is available to riders in Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday. The services are expected to follow in Denver, Las Vegas and San Diego later this year.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding GOOG on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

The stock is up around 8.5% so far this year.

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