The rally around MRNA names began on Wednesday after Merck and Moderna reported positive late-stage results for their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with Keytruda in high-risk melanoma patients.

On Thursday, profit-taking set in and shares of MRNA and BNTX fell.

Arcturus continued higher on residual momentum and its own recent developments.

Arcturus recently regained full global rights to its approved COVID vaccine KOSTAIVE and broader infectious-disease programs after ending a collaboration.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) extended its recent advance on Thursday, rising roughly 3% and standing out against sharp pullbacks across other messenger RNA names.

Sector Catalyst Drives Initial Surge

The rally around MRNA names began on Wednesday after Merck and Moderna reported positive late-stage results for their personalized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with Keytruda in high-risk melanoma patients. The trial met its main goals of reducing cancer recurrence and spread—the first successful late-stage readout for an mRNA cancer vaccine.

Moderna shares closed nearly 177% higher on Wednesday as a result, while BioNTech climbed about 22% and Arcturus jumped more than 25%.

Peers Reverse Course While Arcturus Holds Firm

On Thursday, profit-taking set in. Moderna fell more than 20%, and BioNTech dropped 2%. Arcturus, however, continued higher on residual momentum and its own recent developments.

Pipeline Progress And Near-Term Catalysts

Arcturus recently regained full global rights to its approved COVID vaccine, KOSTAIVE, and its broader infectious-disease programs after ending a collaboration, receiving $12 million in cash and relief from about $16 million in liabilities. The company ended the second quarter with roughly $192 million in cash.

Its lead programs target rare diseases. ARCT-032, an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis, remains in mid-stage study with enrollment on track. A decision on moving to larger late-stage testing is expected in the fourth quarter. ARCT-810, aimed at a rare liver condition known as OTC deficiency, has completed Phase 2 dosing, with data and next regulatory steps due later this quarter.

How Did ARCT Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ARCT stock improved from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ level.

Stocktwits users are now eyeing a buyout for the company.

View this Stocktwits post

ARCT stock has gained more than 70% year-to-date.

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