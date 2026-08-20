Gemma models are being run in orbit by teams at NASA, Satlyt, and Starcloud for image analysis and communications, Google said in a blog post.

Yale and Google researchers developed C2S-Scale, which identified a cancer therapy pathway later verified in living cells.

Georgia Tech and the Wild Dolphin Project developed DolphinGemma to analyze dolphin vocalizations and predict sound sequences.

Developers submitted more than 1,600 projects to a recent Gemma Challenge, while Google launched an official GitHub directory for the ecosystem.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google’s Gemma family of open AI models has surpassed one billion downloads, with developers publishing more than 100,000 model variants over the past two years, the company said on Thursday. The models are being used across applications ranging from healthcare and space-based image analysis to research on dolphin vocalizations.

GOOGL stock was down around 1.3% at the time of writing on Thursday.

Gemma Models Reach Space

Google said teams at NASA, Satlyt and Starcloud are running Gemma models directly in orbit for onboard image analysis, optimizing downlink bandwidth and routing intersatellite communications. The company added that the applications are designed to operate in constrained environments where computing and communications resources are limited.

Expanding Into Healthcare

Researchers from Yale and Google developed C2S-Scale, an AI model built on Gemma to interpret single-cell data. The researchers said the model discovered a novel cancer therapy pathway that was subsequently verified in living cells.

“This research marks the first time an AI system produced novel mechanistic therapeutic pathways that were verified in living cells,” said Google in a blog post.

In India, the National Health Authority integrated Gemma 4 and the Google open-source Medical Data Toolkit into Aarogya Setu 2.0, an Android app with more than 100 million downloads. Gemma 4 is used to process complex medical reports into standardized digital formats, allowing users to manage and securely share health data across providers, said Google.

Dolphin Research Expands Gemma’s Reach

According to Google, “Gemma is even making waves underwater.” Researchers from Georgia Tech and the Wild Dolphin Project developed DolphinGemma, a specialized AI model that processes dolphin vocalizations to predict sound sequences.

Developers have also used Gemma to build applications including AI assistants for visually impaired users and offline educational hubs for disconnected regions. A recent Gemma Challenge on Kaggle attracted more than 1,600 projects focused on solving real-world problems.

Google also used the blog post to announce the launch of the ‘Awesome Gemma’ repository on GitHub, a curated directory of community projects, tutorials and developer tools that the company describes as the official directory for the Gemma ecosystem.

GOOGL Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GOOGL remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ during the same period.

GOOGL stock has gained around 9% year-to-date.

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