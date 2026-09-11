According to a Bloomberg report, Stellantis is putting more than €1 billion into its Hordain van plant as part of a broader push to modernize its French manufacturing operations and strengthen its European commercial-vehicle business.

The investment comes as Stellantis works to optimize its European manufacturing footprint, with FaSTLAne 2030 targeting 80% European capacity utilization by 2030 and €6 billion in annual cost reductions by 2028.

CEO Antonio Filosa is seeking to improve plant utilization, introduce new models and reduce costs across Stellantis’ European manufacturing footprint.

Stellantis Pro One plans 11 new commercial-vehicle models by 2030.

Stellantis NV (STLA) reportedly plans to invest €1 billion-plus ($1.16 billion) to produce a new van at its Hordain plant in northern France.

The automaker will upgrade the existing facility and invest in research and development in other parts of France to support production of the new vehicle, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stellantis is also expected to bring some manufacturing work currently handled by suppliers back in-house and increase automation at the Hordain plant to improve efficiency, according to the report.

STLA shares traded above 2.91% on Friday at the time of writing.

Stellantis Reshapes European Manufacturing

The investment comes as CEO Antonio Filosa works to revamp Stellantis’ European manufacturing footprint. Filosa is also working to make Stellantis leaner as the automaker faces a challenging regulatory environment in the European Union, particularly for its van business, Bloomberg reported.

Stellantis’ broader FaSTLAne 2030 strategy targets approximately 80% manufacturing-capacity utilization in Europe by 2030. The company is also targeting €6 billion in annual cost reductions by 2028 compared with its 2025 baseline through its Value Creation Program

Hordain Is A Key Van Production Hub

The Hordain facility is one of Stellantis’ key European commercial-vehicle manufacturing sites. The plant produces light commercial vehicles for several Stellantis brands and has previously produced Peugeot Expert, Citroen Jumpy, Opel Vivaro, Fiat and Vauxhall models.

Stellantis has previously invested in the site to support the production of multi-energy vans. In 2022, the company said Hordain would produce electric, combustion-engine and hydrogen fuel-cell versions of its light commercial vehicles on the same manufacturing system.

The company later discontinued its hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle program in 2025, citing limited market development, and redirected related research and development resources toward other projects.

The latest reported investment would add another vehicle program to the Hordain site, increase automation, and bring some manufacturing activities back in-house, Bloomberg reported.

Stellantis Plans 11 New Commercial Vehicles

The Hordain investment also comes as Stellantis expands its commercial-vehicle lineup.

Stellantis Pro One plans to introduce 11 new models globally by 2030, including two next-generation multi-energy van platforms for mid-size and large vans. The commercial-vehicle unit sold approximately 1.65 million units in 2025 and is targeting 30% volume growth by 2030.

The company said the new van platforms will support battery-electric, hybrid and internal-combustion powertrains, with a focus on improving payload, cargo volume and conversion readiness.

More Than €1B Planned For French Production

In June, the automaker said it would invest more than €1 billion at its Mulhouse plant in eastern France to support production of three new Peugeot electric and hybrid models starting in 2029. The models will be based on Stellantis’ STLA One platform.

Stellantis has also been expanding its partnerships with Chinese automakers in Europe. In May, the company and Dongfeng announced plans for a Stellantis-led European joint venture covering sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering activities. The partners also envisaged potential production of Dongfeng new-energy vehicles at Stellantis’ Rennes plant in France, in line with European regulations and Made-in-Europe requirements.

The reported Hordain investment comes as Stellantis works to reshape its European manufacturing footprint, expand its vehicle lineup, and improve operational efficiency.

Retail Take On STLA

Retail sentiment surrounding STLA on Stocktwits remained 'bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

STLA shares have remained under pressure in 2026, with the stock down roughly 50% year to date.

(Exchange Rate: €1 = $1.16)

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