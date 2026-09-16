AI demand, strong growth, and Wall Street optimism keep the spotlight on Palantir as traders await the next catalyst.

Dan Ives sees Palantir potentially reaching a $1 trillion valuation as enterprise AI adoption expands.

Palantir posted 93% revenue growth in Q2 and raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion.

UBS raised its price target to $250, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains bearish.

Palantir Technologies’ long-running bull Dan Ives is once again putting the spotlight on the AI data analytics firm, saying the company could eventually reach a $1 trillion market capitalization as enterprise AI adoption accelerates.

Ives, a noted Wall Street tech analyst, reportedly made the projection at the Future Proof Conference currently underway in Huntington Beach, California, according to Polymarket. That is double Palantir’s current valuation of $414.6 billion.

The call adds to a string of bullish comments from Ives, who has repeatedly highlighted Palantir as one of his preferred ways to play the AI buildout.

Ives Doubles Down On Palantir’s AI Leadership

Earlier this week, Ives appeared on the Global Money Talk podcast and identified Palantir, Nvidia and Microsoft as the “backbones of the AI revolution.” He called Palantir the “Messi of AI,” citing the company’s execution and ability to translate AI technology into enterprise applications.

The commentary comes as Palantir shares look for a fresh catalyst. The stock has traded in a narrow range since a post-results surge early last month, leaving investors watching for a catalyst that could push PLTR toward a fresh breakout.

Palantir’s second-quarter results provided plenty of fuel for the AI growth narrative. Revenue jumped 93% to $1.94 billion, while U.S. commercial revenue surged 149%.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion, implying 82% growth.

UBS Sees More Room For PLTR To Run

Wall Street is also pointing to continued demand momentum. UBS on Tuesday reiterated its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $250 from $220, implying 44% upside from Monday’s close.

The research firm said Palantir looks relatively cheap compared with AI-linked software peers and expects the stock to rebound as demand for its AI-linked software services gains traction.

Currently, 21 out of 32 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, nine rate it ‘Hold’ and two rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, per Koyfin. Their average price target of $196.84 implies an upside of 14% from the closing price on Tuesday.

Retail View On PLTR

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for PLTR remained ‘bearish,’ unchanged over the past week. “$PLTR it's interesting. Big money is desperately trying to prop her up. She keeps falling though. The correction is setting in and just a matter of time,” said a trader.

Palantir provides AI-integrated software platforms to commercial and government customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense, helping organizations analyze large datasets and deploy AI applications.

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