Trip.com’s strong second-quarter results, rising inbound tourism, and plans to serve 200 million overseas visitors are supporting investor interest.

Trip.com Chairman James Liang sees China’s inbound tourism market as a major long-term opportunity.

Trip.com’s inbound travel revenue grew at a high double-digit rate in Q2.

The company aims to serve 200 million inbound travelers over the next five years.

Trip.com Group (TCOM) stock gained overnight and is on track to snap a three-week losing streak as Chairman James Liang highlighted China’s inbound travel market as a major growth opportunity. Despite higher fares, fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty, Liang said international tourism to China remains “below its full potential.”

Trip stock traded over 4% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday. The stock has gained 0.6% so far this week.

Inbound Tourism Takes Center Stage For Trip.com

Speaking during the fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2026 earnings call, Liang noted that travelers have remained willing to explore despite higher fuel costs, expensive airfares and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Elevated fuel prices and airfares increased the cost of travel and weighed more heavily on longer haul demand. Despite these pressures, travelers' appetite for exploration remained resilient, with demand shifting towards shorter-haul destination.”

Still, Trip.com sees these conditions as temporary rather than a change in the broader direction of travel and plans to increase investment to bring more overseas visitors to China.



“We are particularly bullish on the long-term potential of inbound travel. China offers an unparalleled breadth of destinations, culture and experiences. We believe inbound travel remains well below its full potential and is entering an important phase of structural growth,” said Liang.

Trip.com Targets 200 Million Inbound Travelers

Inbound travel remained one of Trip.com’s fastest-growing businesses in Q2, with revenue rising at a high double-digit rate from last year. Asia-Pacific was the company’s main source of international travelers, especially visitors from South Korea and Southeast Asia. Europe and the Americas also saw strong seasonal demand during major holidays.

“International events are creating additional opportunities to drive inbound travel, events such as the Canton Fair in Guangzhou and our Envision Global Partner Conference provide natural opportunities for international visitors to extend business trips into leisure travel,” said CEO Jane Sun.

“We are committed to supporting the development of inbound travel with an ambition to serve 200 million inbound travelers over the next 5 years.”

Trip.com’s RMB15.66 billion ($2.32 billion) revenue and adjusted earnings of RMB7.27 per share both exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates of RMB15.5 billion and RMB5.47 EPS, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

TCOM Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “$TCOM - even at 45 this is ridiculously undervalued compared to its peers $BKNG and $EXPE…might close around 45.”

TCOM stock crashes 45% year-to-date.

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