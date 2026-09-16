Nio is replacing its rapid, directly operated expansion strategy with a leaner model that relies more heavily on local distributors.

CEO William Li said the shift does not represent a European exit, stressing that Nio will pursue “sustainable growth” instead of expansion for its own sake.

The company pushed Onvo’s European launch to 2028-2029, delaying the family-focused EV brand by up to two years from its previous 2027 target.

At the WTO, Li said “no automaker will lead the future without leading in AI” and highlighted Nio’s assisted-driving safety data.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) climbed 1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after CEO William Li reaffirmed the EV maker’s long-term commitment to Europe, even as it delayed the regional launch of its mass-market Onvo brand by up to two years.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock fell 2% on Tuesday, logging its second straight session in the red.

Nio Rethinks Its Europe Playbook

Li is visiting Europe for the first time since November 2025, meeting customers, employees and business partners as Nio shifts from direct operations toward more reliance on local distributors.

Nio said the strategy change does not signal an exit. It will retain direct operations in select markets while using distributors elsewhere to lower costs and pursue sustainable growth.

“We continue to believe strongly in Europe’s long-term potential,” Li said, adding that Nio would expand “with the necessary discipline and at a pace that enables sustainable growth, rather than pursuing expansion for its own sake,” CnEVPost noted.

The company also pledged to maintain after-sales service, warranties, parts and connected services for existing customers. The reassurance follows complaints about software delays and after-sales support raised by European owners earlier this year. “Nio was built as a User Enterprise,” Li said. “Our users tell us very directly what works, what is missing and what they expect from us.”

Nio Pushes Back Onvo’s European Launch

Nio now expects Onvo to reach Europe in 2028 or 2029, versus the 2027 target Li announced last November. The brand has yet to reach the 20,000-unit monthly production level previously linked to overseas expansion. Its record was 17,342 deliveries in October 2025, while exports totaled only 242 vehicles between November 2025 and August 2026.

Nio, however, believes the family-focused brand can address Europe’s mainstream market. Its premium China-made EVs face a 31% European Union import duty, making Onvo’s lower-cost positioning important to its international ambitions.

Nio CEO Takes Smart-Driving Pitch To WTO

During the trip, Li also addressed the World Trade Organization in Geneva, saying that “no automaker will lead the future without leading in AI.”

He said Nio’s assisted-driving system has been deployed in more than 950,000 vehicles and logged 7.7 billion kilometers. According to company data, it has helped mitigate or avoid 8.35 million potential accidents, while human-AI co-driving delivers eight times the average safe mileage of human-only driving.

Li also called for more consistent international testing standards and mutual recognition of results to make it cheaper to deploy smart-driving technology across markets.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of September 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO Hope they announce Shares buyback soon to boost retail investors confidence in the stock and stop the free falling. Company is in much better shape than previous years.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$NIO i think a share buy back at this time is a good idea. However, if i had 8 billion to play with, I'd pour it into a new factory. The day they announce a factory in the US is the day NIO soars.”

View this Stocktwits post

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 45% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<