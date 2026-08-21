BJ’s Wholesale raised its adjusted EPS range for 2026 to $4.60 to $4.80 compared to a range of $4.40 to $4.60 guided during the previous quarter.

Net sales grew 15.9% year-over-year to $6.09 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion, according to Koyfin data.

Adjusted earnings per share stood at $1.36 compared to an estimated $1.17.

Membership fee income rose 9.9% to $135.6 million during the quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) rose as much as 4% in Friday’s pre-market trading before paring most of the gains after the company’s second-quarter results surpassed Street estimates, and the firm improved its full-year earnings guidance.

Net sales grew 15.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $6.09 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion, according to Koyfin data. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.36 compared to an estimated $1.17.

Improved Outlook For 2026

BJ’s Wholesale raised its adjusted EPS range for 2026 to the range of $4.60 to $4.80 compared to a range of $4.40 to $4.60 guided during the previous quarter. CFO Laura Felice stated that the second quarter results reflect strong execution and continued momentum in the business. “We delivered solid profitability, grew membership fee income, and outperformed on gas — all of which enabled us to raise our full year adjusted EPS guidance,” she said.

The firm continues to expect its comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to rise 2.0% to 3.0% year-over-year. It also reiterated capital expenditures of approximately $800 million.

Member Count Hits Record High

BJ’s Wholesale also stated that its member count grew to a record 8.5 million members while membership fee income rose 9.9% to $135.6 million during the quarter. This was driven by strength in membership acquisition, retention, and higher-tier membership penetration across both new and existing clubs, it said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 14.3% to $347.2 million in the second quarter, while net income increased 15.4% to $173.9 million. BJ’s Wholesale also stated in an SEC filing that its Chief Commercial Officer Paul Cichocki has informed the company of his intent to retire from his current position, effective Aug. 21, 2026.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding BJ stock dipped into the ‘bullish’ territory from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago.

BJ stock is down by about 0.6% this year.

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