Bitcoin’s rally put Michael Saylor-backed Strategy’s BTC holdings back in the green, with unrealized profits of around $1.36 billion.

Ethereum underperformed Bitcoin, but its 6.5% gains in the last 24 hours pushed the leading altcoin to around $2,500, a level last seen in April.

XRP and Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, with XRP’s price rising 18% and Dogecoin’s price gaining over 10%.

According to an ongoing Stocktwits poll, more than have the respondents said they were “buyers” during the current crypto rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) extended its rally to cross $77,000 on Friday morning, with Ripple’s XRP (XRP) leading gains among major cryptocurrencies over the past day.

Bitcoin’s price gained over 8% in the last 24 hours to cross $72,500, according to CoinGecko. BTC was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing, followed by XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Bitcoin digital asset treasury Strategy (MSTR).

XRP and Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, with XRP’s price rising 18% and Dogecoin’s price gaining over 10%. Ethereum underperformed Bitcoin, but its 6.5% gains in the last 24 hours pushed the leading altcoin to around $2,500, a level last seen in April.

Meanwhile, MSTR stock led gains among crypto-linked equities in pre-market trade, rising around 9.6%. Bitcoin’s price above $77,000 has put MSTR’s 840,447 BTC holdings back in the green, with unrealized gains of around $1.36 billion, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. This marks the company’s first sustained return to profitability since late May 2026.

Is Retail Buying The Crypto Rally?

An ongoing Stocktwits poll with more than 7,000 responses showed that over 50% of retail traders were ‘buyers’ of the current crypto rally. The rest were split between holding their existing positions and staying out of the market.

Results of an ongoing Stocktwits poll asking traders whether they’re “buyers” of the current cryptocurrency rally on August 21 as of 5:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader said they were holding while evaluating opportunities across stablecoins and other tokens. The trader also pointed to the Clarity Act as a potential factor for the market heading into September.

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Another Stocktwits user argued that the next major catalyst for cryptocurrency adoption could come from the real-estate industry through the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

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Crypto Sentiment Improves Despite $4.2B Liquidation Wave

The two-day rally in the cryptocurrency market wiped out more than $4.2 billion, according to CoinGlass data. More than $1.4 billion was wiped out in the last 24 hours, adding to the $2.99 billion liquidation during the previous session.

Despite the scale of the liquidation wave, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to improve. Sentiment around Bitcoin trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with chatter rising to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Retail sentiment around Ethereum also trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory as well, but chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

MSTR stock retail sentiment on August 21 as of 5:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, sentiment around Ripple and MSTR rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone over the past day, while chatter increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

Read also: NVDA Stock Flattens As Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bearish’, But Wall Street Flags $20B CPU Opportunity Ahead of Earnings

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