Bloom Energy hikes 2026 revenue outlook to $3.9 - $4.2 billion from $3.4 - $3.8 billion forecast in the previous quarter.

Bloom Energy reported second-quarter earnings of $0.78 a share on revenue of $1.07 billion, beating analyst expectations.

Major U.S. cloud companies and AI labs have approved Bloom Energy’s power systems for their factories, CEO KR Sridhar said.

Revenue surpasses $1 billion for the first time.

Bloom Energy (BE) share price soared 10% after-hours on Tuesday after the company raised its 2026 full-year revenue outlook and beat earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter owing to rising energy demand from hyperscalers and AI labs.

The fuel-cell-based energy provider reported earnings of $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion for the second quarter. Wall Street is expecting the company to post 106% revenue growth to $827.02 million in Q2, while earnings per share are expected to grow more than 4x to $0.41, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

During Tuesday’s regular session, BE stock ended about 11.3% lower as investors contemplated the range of revenue growth following recent short seller reports claiming the company’s supply chain was overreliant on China, which sent the stock tumbling.



However, the company, in an emailed statement as well as through an 8-K filing, mentioned that it does not rely on China for its scandium needs.

“Customers are now placing longer-term orders leading to our backlog growing at a faster pace than revenue,” KR Sridhar, CEO of Bloom Energy, said during the earnings call.

BE Stock: 2026 Revenue And Earnings Outlook

Bloom updated its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $3.9 - $4.2 billion from $3.4 - $3.8 billion forecast in the previous quarter. The updated figure now places its revenue at double that of its full-year 2025 revenue.

The updated forecasts come in the wake of a surge in demand for onsite power solutions as hyperscalers increasingly choose fuel cells over combustion-based technologies.

The firm also updated its 2026 earnings projections to $2.55 - $2.85 per share from $1.85 - $2.25 per share projected at the end of the first quarter.

BE Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock soared above 200% from the previous session.

One user said the recent dip in the stock on account of the short seller report was a great buying opportunity and highlighted the rising demand for off-grid AI data center power.

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BE Stock has jumped 92% year-to-date.