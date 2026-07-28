Vodafone said 45 satellites are needed to begin U.K. beta testing, now targeted for early 2027, with the U.K. set to be the first launch market.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said the AST partnership is “definitely” worth pursuing despite launch delays.

The telecom firm wants full broadband on normal smartphones, not just satellite texting, with seamless switching between towers and satellites.

Vodafone sees satellite service as complementary rather than a major standalone revenue stream.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) broke a three-day losing streak on Monday as Vodafone delivered a fresh endorsement of its direct-to-device satellite strategy and laid out a clearer path toward a U.K. beta launch.

ASTS stock jumped 4% on Monday to $58.29, with shares also heading for their worst month since January 2024.

Vodafone Backs AST Despite Launch Delays

At Vodafone’s 2026 annual general meeting on Monday, CEO Margherita Della Valle was asked whether launch delays were undermining the case for continuing to work with AST. “It definitely is worth us working on it,” Della Valle said, adding that Vodafone’s commitment is less about heavy spending and more about engineering integration with AST. Vodafone’s ambition goes well beyond emergency messaging.

“We want something more than just text messaging,” Della Valle said. “We want our customers to be able to essentially not realize whether their service is coming from an antenna in the center of London or a satellite.” Earlier in the meeting, Della Valle said Vodafone and AST have been working for years to enable normal smartphones to connect via satellites to full broadband. “The satellites kick into place and have a role where terrestrial networks are not present,” she said.

Vodafone Targets Early-2027 AST Beta

Della Valle said AST is currently projecting 45 satellites available at the beginning of 2027. “This is the number that we need to start our beta testing in the U.K., which will be the first market where we launch,” she said. This reaffirms AST SpaceMobile’s update from earlier this month, when the company pushed its 45-satellite target into early 2027 from the end of 2026.

However, Vodafone acknowledged the execution risk. “Our timelines are very much dependent on rockets,” Della Valle said, noting that launch availability can introduce variability and referring to the current schedule as coming “after the last replanning.”

Vodafone did temper expectations around how large satellite revenue will be relative to its core business. “We don’t see this as a massive revenue stream,” Della Valle said. Instead, Vodafone sees the service as complementary and valuable for customer satisfaction.

The company also said Satellite Connect Europe, its joint venture with AST aimed at bringing direct-to-device satellite broadband to mobile operators across Europe, is intended to reach beyond its own customer base, with the company engaging other telecom operators across the continent to bring them satellite services.

ASTS Accelerates BlueBird Deployment

Meanwhile, AST is pushing ahead with its satellite deployment and production ramp. CEO Abel Avellan recently said BlueBirds 8, 9 and 10 had fully deployed in orbit, while BlueBirds 11, 12 and 13 were already at Cape Canaveral preparing for launch. BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 are close behind, and production has advanced through satellite 42 at AST’s Texas facilities.

AST’s next-generation BlueBirds are expected to carry roughly 2,400-square-foot communications arrays and deliver nearly twice the peak speeds of its first-generation Block 1 satellites. The company has also reported download speeds of 98.9 Mbps directly to standard, unmodified smartphones.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS was ‘bearish’ amid a 387% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of July 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS The telecommunications industry has not seen any significant growth for years. Direct-to-cell is the next growth engine, in comparison: Just as AI is for chipmakers.”

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Another user said, “$ASTS The Direct-to-Cell Super Cycle is about to start soon”

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ASTS stock has risen 7% over the past year.

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