Healthy Habits: 7 Doctor-Approved Tips To Be Fitter At 44 Than You Were At 34!
You can follow 7 simple habits in your daily life to stay healthy and active even at 44. Things like less sugar, 7–9 hours of sleep, fibre-rich food, weight training, and a walk after meals will help you lead a healthier lifestyle.
Coffee with less sugar
If you are a coffee drinker, it's a good idea to reduce the sugar. Avoid the habit of taking too much sugar, and gradually start drinking coffee with less of it. This will help you control your daily sugar intake. Also, try to cut down on sugary biscuits and sweets that you might have with your coffee.
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7 to 9 hours of sleep daily
Your body and brain need enough sleep to rest. Adults should make it a point to sleep for 7 to 9 hours every day. Getting enough sleep consistently helps your body feel refreshed and allows you to focus on daily activities. So, don't make it a habit to cut down on sleep, even if you have a heavy workload.
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Foods rich in fibre
Weight training 2 to 3 times a week
Avoid eating before sleep
A 10-minute walk after meals
Consistent focus on daily habits
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