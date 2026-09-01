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బేకింగ్ సోడా, డిష్ సోప్‌లతో

You can use common kitchen items to get rid of grease. After blotting the extra oil, sprinkle some baking soda or cornstarch on the stain. This powder naturally absorbs the oil from the fabric. Let it sit for about 15 to 30 minutes. Then, gently brush off the powder with an old, soft brush or the back of a spoon. Now, apply a small amount of dishwashing liquid directly on the stain. Use your finger or a soft toothbrush to gently rub it in a circular motion for 60 to 90 seconds. Finally, rinse just that area with cool water, and the stain should vanish.