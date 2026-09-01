Oil Stains on Clothes? Try These Easy Home Remedies to Remove Greasy Marks Fast
Oil stains on clothes can be frustrating, especially when they land on your favourite outfit. Fortunately, a few easy home remedies can help lift stubborn grease marks and restore your clothes quickly.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
నూనె మరకలు పడితే ఏం చేయాలి
Whether you're cooking or eating, oil or ghee drops can splash onto your clothes. Most people panic and immediately wash it with water or rub it hard. But oil and water don't mix, so this only spreads the stain. Rubbing it hard just pushes the oil deeper into the fabric fibres, making it permanent. Also, never use hot water or a hot dryer before the stain is gone. Heat will set the stain for good. The first step is to gently blot the spot with a tissue or a clean white paper to soak up the extra oil.
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Image Credit : Istock
బేకింగ్ సోడా, డిష్ సోప్లతో
You can use common kitchen items to get rid of grease. After blotting the extra oil, sprinkle some baking soda or cornstarch on the stain. This powder naturally absorbs the oil from the fabric. Let it sit for about 15 to 30 minutes. Then, gently brush off the powder with an old, soft brush or the back of a spoon. Now, apply a small amount of dishwashing liquid directly on the stain. Use your finger or a soft toothbrush to gently rub it in a circular motion for 60 to 90 seconds. Finally, rinse just that area with cool water, and the stain should vanish.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
వస్త్రాల రకాన్ని బట్టి తీసుకోవాల్సిన జాగ్రత్తలు
After cleaning with dish soap, check the spot in sunlight to see if the stain is gone. If a little grease remains, you can apply more dish liquid and rinse with cool water again. Then, wash the garment as usual with your regular detergent in cool water, either by hand or in a machine. Remember, this method works well for sturdy fabrics like cotton, jeans (denim), and polyester. However, you should not use it on very delicate materials like silk, georgette, cashmere, or wool.
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