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LPG e-KYC is important

Families using cooking gas should also pay attention to the e-KYC update. The deadline for completing the Aadhaar-based LPG e-KYC was extended to August 31. If you haven't done this verification yet, you must follow your gas agency's procedure to complete it. Consumers should also check for any errors in their Aadhaar details, registered mobile number, and LPG connection details. It's safer to act early to avoid any issues with your connection or related services later. **LPG, Petrol, Diesel Price Status** At the start of every month, people usually watch for changes in the prices of fuels like cooking gas. Oil marketing companies may announce price changes based on their decisions. So, you should rely only on the official announcements for September's prices. It's impossible to say for sure if prices will go up or down before the official word. If you plan the family budget, it's important to keep an eye on new price announcements. **Extra cost for car buyers** If you are planning to buy a car in September, you need to factor in a price change. Tata Motors is increasing the prices of some passenger vehicle models and variants by up to Rs. 25,000. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India is also hiking vehicle prices by up to 1% from September. This hike won't be the same for all cars; it will vary depending on the model and variant. So, if you're thinking of buying a new car, it's a good idea to calculate the total budget, including the car's current price, new price, insurance, and other costs. These changes coming into effect from early September can affect everyone differently, so it's best to check official information and then decide.