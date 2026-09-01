- Home
- Business
- September 1 New Rules: LPG e-KYC, Income Tax, International Travel and Car Prices See Major Changes
September 1 New Rules: LPG e-KYC, Income Tax, International Travel and Car Prices See Major Changes
September 1 brings several important changes for households and taxpayers in India. From LPG e-KYC, ITR deadlines, international travel rules and car price revisions, here's what consumers need to know this month.
14
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Important things to know
September has started, and with it come some important changes that affect our daily lives and money matters. You need to pay attention to new rules for LPG gas, income tax filing, foreign travel, and buying a new car. Whether you manage the family budget or plan to buy a car, knowing these changes will be very helpful.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : X
New procedure for international air travel
Indian passengers flying abroad will see a change in airport immigration rules. From now on, immigration officers will not stamp your boarding pass at the counter. Passengers can simply show their e-boarding pass on their mobile phone or a printed copy to complete the process. This change is meant to make travel more convenient. You won't have to worry about getting a stamp on your boarding pass along with your passport and other documents. This is expected to speed up the immigration process at the airport.
34
Image Credit : Getty
Attention income tax filers
For some taxpayers with business or professional income not requiring an audit, the deadline to file their income tax return was August 31, 2026. This included filing forms like ITR-3 and ITR-4 for specific categories. If you missed the deadline, you can still file a belated return according to the rules. However, filing late might lead to extra fees or interest charges. So, if you need to file your ITR, check your status and take action quickly.
44
Image Credit : x.com
LPG e-KYC is important
Families using cooking gas should also pay attention to the e-KYC update. The deadline for completing the Aadhaar-based LPG e-KYC was extended to August 31. If you haven't done this verification yet, you must follow your gas agency's procedure to complete it. Consumers should also check for any errors in their Aadhaar details, registered mobile number, and LPG connection details. It's safer to act early to avoid any issues with your connection or related services later. **LPG, Petrol, Diesel Price Status** At the start of every month, people usually watch for changes in the prices of fuels like cooking gas. Oil marketing companies may announce price changes based on their decisions. So, you should rely only on the official announcements for September's prices. It's impossible to say for sure if prices will go up or down before the official word. If you plan the family budget, it's important to keep an eye on new price announcements. **Extra cost for car buyers** If you are planning to buy a car in September, you need to factor in a price change. Tata Motors is increasing the prices of some passenger vehicle models and variants by up to Rs. 25,000. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India is also hiking vehicle prices by up to 1% from September. This hike won't be the same for all cars; it will vary depending on the model and variant. So, if you're thinking of buying a new car, it's a good idea to calculate the total budget, including the car's current price, new price, insurance, and other costs. These changes coming into effect from early September can affect everyone differently, so it's best to check official information and then decide.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos