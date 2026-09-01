Green vs Black Grapes: Which Is Healthier? Know the Key Benefits and Differences
Green grapes or black grapes – which one is actually better for your health? It's a common doubt for many. Let's break down the nutrients in both and find out which grape gives you more health benefits.
15
Image Credit : Grok AI
Green Grapes or Black Grapes? Which is better for the body?
Grapes are more than just a sweet treat; they are full of nutrients and plant compounds. But there are some key nutritional differences between green and black grapes that you should know.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Green Grapes – The Refreshing Choice
Green grapes have high water content and give you nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and potassium. Their natural sugar provides a quick energy boost. The plant compounds in them also help protect your cells from oxidative stress. Their slightly tangy-sweet taste makes them a perfect snack.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Black Grapes – Special for Antioxidants
The skin of black or dark-coloured grapes contains polyphenol compounds like Anthocyanins. These are powerful plant-based antioxidants. Adding black grapes to your diet can help your body's defence system fight oxidative stress.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Which is better?
You can't just say 'black grapes are better' or 'green grapes are the best'. Both can be part of a healthy diet. If we go by colour, the dark compounds in black grapes might offer extra antioxidant benefits. At the same time, green grapes also provide a variety of essential nutrients.
55
Image Credit : Getty
One Important Thing!
While grapes are healthy, they do contain natural sugar and calories. So, it's best to eat them in moderation. If you need to control your sugar levels, you must choose the portion size according to your diet plan. Also, always wash grapes thoroughly under running water before eating. **The Takeaway** Green Grapes = A tasty, hydrating fruit choice. Black Grapes = A fruit choice packed with dark plant compounds. So, instead of picking just one, the best approach is to include a variety of fruits in your diet, but in moderation.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos