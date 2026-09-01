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One Important Thing!

While grapes are healthy, they do contain natural sugar and calories. So, it's best to eat them in moderation. If you need to control your sugar levels, you must choose the portion size according to your diet plan. Also, always wash grapes thoroughly under running water before eating. **The Takeaway** Green Grapes = A tasty, hydrating fruit choice. Black Grapes = A fruit choice packed with dark plant compounds. So, instead of picking just one, the best approach is to include a variety of fruits in your diet, but in moderation.