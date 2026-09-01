Gardening Tips: 5 Best Flowers to Plant After Monsoon for Stunning Autumn Blooms
Looking to brighten your garden after monsoon? Grow chrysanthemums, celosia, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos now for colourful blooms, easy maintenance and festive-season charm through autumn.
Chrysanthemum (Guldaudi)
Chrysanthemums can bring a festive burst of colour to gardens from late monsoon through autumn. Their vibrant shades make them especially appealing for Diwali-inspired displays, but avoid excessive watering and overcrowding.
Celosia
Celosia stands out with unusual plume-like or crested flowers that add striking texture to flower beds. It handles lingering summer warmth well and can begin flowering relatively quickly after sowing.
Dahlia
Dahlias can deliver spectacular autumn colour in Indian gardens, with varieties ranging from simple blooms to large, densely layered flowers. Give them plenty of sunshine and support taller plants to prevent heavy blooms from bending the stems.
Zinnia
Zinnias are a cheerful choice for gardeners seeking quick and repeated bursts of colour after the rains. Regularly removing faded flowers encourages fresh blooms, while their bright shades can also attract butterflies.
Cosmos
Cosmos adds an airy, delicate appearance with daisy-like flowers and feathery foliage. It needs little attention beyond sunshine and occasional watering, while its ability to self-seed can bring new plants in the following season.
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