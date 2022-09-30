Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace'

    A 30-year-old model was found dead in a Mumbai hotel with a note. An alleged suicide note has also been recovered from the spot where the actress reportedly wrote that 'no one' was responsible for her action.

    Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    A 30-year-old model's body was discovered Thursday, September 29, hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri. The model checked into the hotel on Wednesday night at about 8 pm and also placed a meal order, according to the police. Despite the cleaning staff's repeated calls on Thursday, she did not answer.

    The body was taken for a postmortem by the police, and more investigation is being conducted. Additionally, the Versova police station has filed an accidental death report on the incident.

    Also Read: KRK confirms joining RSS; says will soon go to Nagpur

    Despite the cleaning staff's repeated calls on Thursday, she did not answer. The hotel management then told the police what had happened. When the police arrived at the hotel and used the main key to enter the room, they discovered the model's body hanging from the fan.

     According to the authorities, a suicide note was also found at the scene. On the suicide note, the model wrote, "I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace." 

    Also Read: Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

    Versova Police filed an ADR and sent the body for a postmortem. The inquiry is under progress. More information is awaited.


     

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day - adt

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5 Maa Skandamatha Puja Vidhi Muhurat, Colour and Bhog SUR

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 30 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 30, 2022: Aquarius to have a great day; Sagittarius, Aries be cautious

    Numerology Prediction for September 30 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Do you want smooth and silky hair Use these natural oils and see the outstanding results SUR

    Do you want smooth and silky hair? Use these natural oils and see the outstanding results

    Recent Stories

    Naane Varuvean: Dhanush's psychological thriller to release on OTT platform; here's how much it was sold for RBA

    Naane Varuvean: Dhanush's psychological thriller to release on OTT platform; here's how much it was sold for

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow and arrow and posed like Lord Ram RBA

    Adipurush First Look: On the 5th day of Navratri, Prabhas took a bow-arrow and posed like Lord Ram

    Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Report: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's thriller gets a thumbs up RBA

    Naane Varuvean Day 1 Box Office Report: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's thriller gets a thumbs up

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day - adt

    Durga Puja 2022: Here's list of dos and don'ts to remember on this day

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5 Maa Skandamatha Puja Vidhi Muhurat, Colour and Bhog SUR

    Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon