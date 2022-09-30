Model found dead in Mumbai hotel, alleged suicide note says 'just need peace'

A 30-year-old model was found dead in a Mumbai hotel with a note. An alleged suicide note has also been recovered from the spot where the actress reportedly wrote that 'no one' was responsible for her action.

A 30-year-old model's body was discovered Thursday, September 29, hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri. The model checked into the hotel on Wednesday night at about 8 pm and also placed a meal order, according to the police. Despite the cleaning staff's repeated calls on Thursday, she did not answer.

The body was taken for a postmortem by the police, and more investigation is being conducted. Additionally, the Versova police station has filed an accidental death report on the incident.

When the police arrived at the hotel and used the main key to enter the room, they discovered the model's body hanging from the fan.



According to the authorities, a suicide note was also found at the scene. On the suicide note, the model wrote, "I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace."

Versova Police filed an ADR and sent the body for a postmortem. The inquiry is under progress. More information is awaited.



