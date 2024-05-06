Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Rahul planned to overturn Ram Mandir verdict if voted to power': Sacked Congress leader's shocker (WATCH)

    In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shah Bano, granting her maintenance post-divorce, but the Congress government, under Rajiv Gandhi, annulled the decision through parliamentary legislation.

    Rahul planned to overturn Ram Mandir verdict if voted to power': Sacked Congress leader's shocker (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

    Sacked Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has stirred controversy by alleging that Rahul Gandhi vowed to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ayodhya Ramjanmbhoomi case. According to Krishnam, Rahul Gandhi made this assertion during a meeting with close aides, proposing to form a commission that would reverse the verdict, drawing parallels with Rajiv Gandhi's actions following the Shah Bano judgment.

    In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shah Bano, granting her maintenance post-divorce, but the Congress government, under Rajiv Gandhi, annulled the decision through parliamentary legislation.

    'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

    Krishnam's claims resurfaced against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on November 9, 2019, which granted the disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Shri Ram Virajman, directing Uttar Pradesh to allocate five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. The disputed site was entrusted to a trust for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

    This revelation follows Krishnam's recent assertion that the Congress party is teetering on the brink of a factional divide between supporters of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Krishnam pointed to Rahul Gandhi's withdrawal from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest elections as catalysts for potential internal rifts within the party.

    'Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH)

    He predicted a schism along the lines of allegiance to either Rahul or Priyanka, likening the situation to a simmering volcano set to erupt post-June 4.

    Krishnam's remarks have sparked debates within the Congress, shedding light on potential discord and ideological differences within the party's leadership.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 7:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand forest fires threaten Dunagiri temple, devotees evacuated (WATCH) AJR

    Uttarakhand forest fires threaten Dunagiri temple, devotees evacuated (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote on May 7? All you need to know AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote? All you need to know

    Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH) AJR

    'Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Babar Azam reveals team has 'plan' to tackle star Indian batter Virat Kohli osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Babar Azam reveals team has 'plan' to tackle star Indian batter Virat Kohli

    cricket '100-200 zyada lelo par next IPL...': Fan's request for CSK legend Dhoni goes viral (WATCH) osf

    '100-200 zyada lelo par next IPL...': Fan's request for CSK legend Dhoni goes viral (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand forest fires threaten Dunagiri temple, devotees evacuated (WATCH) AJR

    Uttarakhand forest fires threaten Dunagiri temple, devotees evacuated (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote on May 7? All you need to know AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote? All you need to know

    Football Happy Birthday Mateo Kovacic: Top 10 quotes by the football star osf

    Happy Birthday Mateo Kovacic: Top 10 quotes by the football star

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon