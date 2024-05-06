Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Babar Azam reveals team has 'plan' to tackle star Indian batter Virat Kohli

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam adopts a pragmatic approach towards facing cricketing giant Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    Babar Azam downplays the threat posed by Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, despite acknowledging Kohli's prowess as one of the best players in the game.

    Speaking about his team's strategy for facing Kohli in the USA conditions during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan captain Babar Azam emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan against the entire Indian team rather than focusing solely on Kohli. The highly anticipated match between the arch-rivals is set to take place on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    Reflecting on Kohli's impactful performance in their previous encounter during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Kohli's 82-run* knock steered India to victory, Babar Azam acknowledged the challenge Kohli presents. However, he stressed that Pakistan will approach the match with a holistic strategy, considering all 11 players on the field.

    In other developments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former South African batter Gary Kirsten as the white-ball head coach ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kirsten, renowned for his coaching achievements including guiding India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

    Babar Azam expressed enthusiasm about Kirsten's appointment, noting that the former cricketer has already engaged in virtual team meetings and is actively involved in strategizing for the team's success. Kirsten's eagerness to contribute to Pakistan's campaign has been evident, with ongoing communication and sharing of plans with the team.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 7:37 PM IST
