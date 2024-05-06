Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarakhand forest fires threaten Dunagiri temple, devotees evacuated (WATCH)

    Shockingly, more than 900 incidents of fire have been recorded in the state's forests. Authorities have taken action, arresting at least ten individuals in connection with the fires.

    The forests of Uttarakhand are ablaze, posing a severe threat to both life and property. The raging inferno has reached close to the revered Dunagiri temple, putting devotees at risk. So far, the toll from the fires stands at four lives lost, with over 350 cases reported across various regions. The extent of the devastation is alarming, with the flames engulfing approximately 1144 hectares of land.

    Shockingly, more than 900 incidents of fire have been recorded in the state's forests. Authorities have taken action, arresting at least ten individuals in connection with the fires. However, the flames have not spared residential areas, causing distress among the populace. The situation is exacerbated by the thick smoke, making it difficult for people to breathe, and posing a threat to wildlife.

    Tragically, on Sunday, a 65-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries sustained while attempting to extinguish a fire that had encroached upon her farm in a village in Pauri tehsil. The victim was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, underscoring the dire consequences of the ongoing blaze.

    In light of the continuing forest fires, Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun, has offered a glimmer of hope. Singh revealed that there is a possibility of rain in Uttarakhand from May 7-8, with the intensity expected to increase from May 11 onwards.

