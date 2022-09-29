Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KRK confirms joining RSS; says will soon go to Nagpur

    Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK on Thursday announced that he will be joining the Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS), adding that he will soon to going to Nagpur to officially join the RSS.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Days after Kamaal Rashid Khan expressed his wish to join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through a tweet, the actor and self-proclaimed film critic has now confirmed that he will soon be joining RSS.

    Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday, KRK tweeted that it is now “confirmed” that he will be joining the RSS. In a tweet that he posted in the morning, KRK wrote: "It’s final and confirmed. Soon, I will go to Nagpur to join #RSS officially.”

    Just a few days ago, on September 19, KRK put up a tweet saying he is willing to join RSS. In the same tweet, he had also tagged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. His tweet had come in after he had also expressed his willingness to join a political party, hinting that he may soon join politics.

    Check out his tweets here: 

    ALSO READ: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares ‘recall teaser’ while announcing sequel’s release date

    Meanwhile, several people have reacted on KRK’s latest tweet. While many people are supporting the actor’s decision of joining the RSS, there are also others who have criticised him for the same. One of the users wrote, “Best of luck sir ji:, while another user shared a meme and wrote, “Mauj kar di bharat shree”. One more user wrote: “Why would the RSS believe in you. Tell me one reason for you.”

    Apart from these tweets regarding his willingness to join the RSS, KRK has also been in the news for his decision to quit reviewing movies. Recently, on September 24, KRK took to Twitter to announce that he will no longer review films. He said that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, which will hit the theatres on Friday, September 20, will be the last film that he will review as a critic.

    ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I: Theatre owners in London, Canada, receive alleged threats ahead of release

    “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️,” KRK had tweeted regarding his decision of quitting film reviews.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
