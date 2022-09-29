Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

    A local court in Bihar issued arrest warrants against mother-daughter duo Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, following a 2020 complaint. Here is everything you need to know about why a complaint was filed against the duo and their show ‘XXX uncensored’.

    Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series XXX drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    Television queen Ekta Kapoor and her producer mother Shobha Kapoor are in the midst of controversies and legal trouble. Thanks to their latest web series ‘XXX Uncensored’, a district court in Begusarai, Bihar has issued a warrant against the mother-daughter. The warrant was issued after a case was registered against the duo, their OTT platform AltBalaji and the makers of the show for allegedly showing a soldier’s wife in an objectionable manner.

    A case was registered with the CGM court Begusarai in Bihar on June 6, 2020, by an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar who had submitted his complaint through a letter. He alleged that in the second season of Ekta Kapoor's web series ‘XXX Uncensored’, objectionable scenes were shown about the wives of Indian soldiers.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

    Following the complaint, the summons were issued against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in February 2021. As per the latest development in the case, the local court has issued an arrest warrant against the mother-daughter duo.

    Furthermore, several people have registered their anger over Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘XXX Uncensored’ on social media, saying that its content is no less than an adult film. Many of the users also demanded a boycott against Ekta and her production house.

    According to media reports, the complainant had raised objections against a particular episode of the web series ‘XXX Uncensored’ wherein a wife of an Indian army soldier is seen having an extra-marital affair while her husband is serving the country. In the same episode, the woman is allegedly shown wearing his uniform while she is making illicit relations with another man. The particular scene is what has angered many, including the complainant.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Meanwhile, advocate Hrishikesh Pathak, who represented the complainant, said that summons were issued to Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to appear before the court in connection with the matter. “They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak told PTI.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Vedha review KRK calls Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema drb

    Vikram Vedha review: KRK calls Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s action film worse than Bhojpuri cinema

    Video KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map RBA

    Video: KGF star Yash shares his plan to put Indian Cinema on the global map

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops drb

    Has Ayushmann Khurrana reduced fees after consecutive flops?

    KRK confirms joining RSS says will soon go to Nagpur drb

    KRK confirms joining RSS; says will soon go to Nagpur

    Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn shares recall teaser while announcing sequel release date drb

    Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares ‘recall teaser’ while announcing sequel’s release date

    Recent Stories

    BSER REET result 2022 announced here is how to check your scores gcw

    BSER REET result 2022 announced; here's how to check your scores

    Kerala High Court directs PFI to pay Rs 5.2 crore as damages during bandh AJR

    Kerala High Court directs PFI to pay Rs 5.2 crore as damages during bandh

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Siachen Pioneers

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Siachen Pioneers

    Amazon third gen Fire TV Cube launched in India From price to specs know all about it gcw

    Amazon third-gen Fire TV Cube launched in India; From price to specs, know all about it

    football With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more - Karim Benzema after winning his maiden Pichichi Trophy-ayh

    'With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more' - Benzema after winning his maiden Pichichi Trophy

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon