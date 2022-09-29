Why is Ekta Kapoor in legal trouble for her web series ‘XXX’?

A local court in Bihar issued arrest warrants against mother-daughter duo Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, following a 2020 complaint. Here is everything you need to know about why a complaint was filed against the duo and their show ‘XXX uncensored’.

Television queen Ekta Kapoor and her producer mother Shobha Kapoor are in the midst of controversies and legal trouble. Thanks to their latest web series ‘XXX Uncensored’, a district court in Begusarai, Bihar has issued a warrant against the mother-daughter. The warrant was issued after a case was registered against the duo, their OTT platform AltBalaji and the makers of the show for allegedly showing a soldier’s wife in an objectionable manner.

A case was registered with the CGM court Begusarai in Bihar on June 6, 2020, by an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar who had submitted his complaint through a letter. He alleged that in the second season of Ekta Kapoor's web series ‘XXX Uncensored’, objectionable scenes were shown about the wives of Indian soldiers.

Following the complaint, the summons were issued against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in February 2021. As per the latest development in the case, the local court has issued an arrest warrant against the mother-daughter duo.

Furthermore, several people have registered their anger over Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘XXX Uncensored’ on social media, saying that its content is no less than an adult film. Many of the users also demanded a boycott against Ekta and her production house.

According to media reports, the complainant had raised objections against a particular episode of the web series ‘XXX Uncensored’ wherein a wife of an Indian army soldier is seen having an extra-marital affair while her husband is serving the country. In the same episode, the woman is allegedly shown wearing his uniform while she is making illicit relations with another man. The particular scene is what has angered many, including the complainant.

Meanwhile, advocate Hrishikesh Pathak, who represented the complainant, said that summons were issued to Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to appear before the court in connection with the matter. “They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak told PTI.