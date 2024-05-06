Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote? All you need to know

    Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Notably, there will be no voting in Surat as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Where will PM Modi cast his vote on May 7? All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad during the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday (May 7). The school has been designated as a polling booth, with preparations for polling arrangements currently underway.

    On Sunday, in a bid to promote voter awareness, a 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The event, part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive, aimed to encourage youth participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Ashok B Patel, Joint CEO of SVEEP, stressed the importance of youth engagement and said, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organized to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on May 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections."

    'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

    Gujarat's significant role in the elections is evident, with the BJP having swept all 26 seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, the Congress, in alliance with the AAP, will contest from 24 seats in Gujarat, with the AAP contesting in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.

    Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Notably, there will be no voting in Surat as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week.

    This decision followed the rejection of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination and the withdrawal of other candidates from the contest. The election results for Gujarat and other constituencies will be announced on June 4.

    'Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 6:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH) AJR

    'Disclose your identity and residence': Kolkata Police takes action on Mamata Banerjee spoof video (WATCH)

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Educational institutions to remain closed in Palakkad district till May 8 due to soaring temperature

    Malayalee from India Box-Office Collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 7 crore after 5 days of its release rkn

    Malayalee from India Box-Office Collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 7 crore after 5 days of its release

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Mateo Kovacic: Top 10 quotes by the football star osf

    Happy Birthday Mateo Kovacic: Top 10 quotes by the football star

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular Anime to watch online in India RBA

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular Anime to watch online in India

    Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Choona lagana': BJP ad mocking INDI alliance's core business with Shark Tank spin goes viral (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP finds herself in distress

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Inspired by daily life, Uganda announce their squad for event in style (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Inspired by daily life, Uganda announce their squad for event in style (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon