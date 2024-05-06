Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '100-200 zyada lelo par next IPL...': Fan's request for CSK legend Dhoni goes viral (WATCH)

    A viral sensation is sweeping through the cricketing world as fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) passionately request an extended role for their iconic leader MS Dhoni in the next IPL season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 6, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    In the ongoing season, MS Dhoni has been a source of joy for fans with his remarkable performances, particularly during the death overs, where he has maintained a strike rate of over 224. Throughout the IPL season, Dhoni has faced dismissal only a couple of times.

    Rumours swirl around this possibly being Dhoni's final Indian Premier League season, yet the frenzy surrounding the cricketing icon shows no signs of abating across the nation. Whenever Dhoni steps onto the field for Chennai Super Kings, stadiums are packed with his devoted fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of their hero. Alongside this excitement, there's a chorus of requests from fans, urging the 42-year-old to continue gracing the cricketing stage for another season.

    In the 11 matches played so far, Dhoni's performances have been nothing short of spectacular, providing fans with thrilling cameos, particularly in the closing stages of matches. His ability to maintain a blistering strike rate has been a highlight of the season.

    Currently, with 6 wins and 5 losses in 11 matches, the defending champions find themselves in the 3rd position on the points table.

