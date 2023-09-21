Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily

    It is not just the smell and taste of this spice that makes it unique, but its health benefits. Drinking dhania water daily aids in curing skin and hair problems and even controls diabetes and cholesterol. Coriander (Dhania) water is a powerhouse of benefits for your body and health.

    Coriander water is a refreshing beverage made by steeping coriander seeds in water. This aromatic herb is used to elevate the flavour and taste of dishes but also offers several potential health benefits when consumed in water form. Sipping on coriander seeds water on an empty stomach helps to get your body rid of toxins and reduces bloating and discomfort. Apart from that, this infused drink also helps to strengthen the metabolic rate, which helps in promoting weight loss. It is mandatory to note that while coriander water can offer health benefits, individual responses may differ. Coriander water can be a refreshing addition to your daily routine. It should not replace a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. To make coriander water, you have to soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds in 1 cup of drinking water overnight. In the morning, strain the seeds and drink the water.

    Here are five phenomenal health benefits of coriander water:

    1. Aids Digestion:

    Coriander water is known for its digestive properties. It can help alleviate indigestion, bloating, and gas by promoting the production of digestive enzymes.

    2. Controls Blood Sugar Levels:

    Some studies suggest that coriander might have a positive impact on blood sugar control, especially for diabetic people. Drinking coriander water may help regulate glucose levels.

    3. Abundance of Antioxidants:

    Coriander seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and other compounds. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

    4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

    Coriander has anti-inflammatory properties due to its bioactive compounds. Regular consumption of coriander water may help reduce inflammation.

    5. Promotes Stronger Heart Health:

    Coriander may have a positive effect on heart health. It can help lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular function.

