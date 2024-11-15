OnePlus Nord 4 to Nothing Phone 2a: 5 best smartphones in India for under Rs 30,000

Discover the top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India that offer a fantastic camera and a great mix of features. These phones provide a well-rounded experience, reasonable pricing, and are made by reliable manufacturers.

With more competition than ever before, the under Rs 30,000 smartphone market in India is expected to become complicated for consumers. This is particularly true if you're searching for a smartphone that has a fantastic camera and a nice mix of other features. Let's examine the top five phones available for less than Rs 30,000. Most significantly, these phones offer a well-rounded experience, are reasonably priced, and are made by reliable manufacturers. Also Read | Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 13 Pro: Top 5 budget camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Its outstanding build quality includes a sticky, springy vegan leather back that is evocative of earlier phones like the Nexus 5. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset provides respectable performance, but don't expect it to be the best for gaming. It works well with mid-range games. Thanks to its real triple-camera setup, which includes a wide, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto lens. This makes for a versatile camera experience. With the telephoto lens, you can expect excellent portraits for the price. Also Read | WhatsApp’s new ‘Search on Web’ feature to help users verify images; How to use?

2. Nothing Phone 2a Another excellent choice if you're looking for a phone with a good camera setup and a unique appearance is the Nothing Phone 2a. It has a translucent back with the Glyph lighting interface, as one might anticipate from Nothing. The design is distinctive in the market even if it isn't as ostentatious as the Nothing Phone 2. The Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, two 50MP cameras, and up to 256GB of storage are among the specifications. It comes in a variety of colors, such as black, blue, and white. Also Read | Top smartphones under Rs 25,000 with long-lasting battery life

3. Infinix Zero 40 With camera-focused features like 4K 60fps video recording and a dedicated vlog mode, the Infinix Zero 40 5G seems like a high-end gadget. In addition, it has a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and GoPro integration, which lets you watch GoPro videos on your phone. A 108MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor are all part of the triple camera array. For telephoto images, you can crop in on the primary sensor, and the results are good. Three colors are available: Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden. The 256GB model, which costs Rs 27,999 and provides the best value, is what we advise.

4. OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 5G continues to be one of the most popular smartphones under Rs 30,000 in the OnePlus Nord range. Indeed, we believe it to be among the most well-rounded phones on our list. Because of its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, it's a fantastic choice for AI and gaming. Additionally, it features a 5,500mAh battery that charges quickly with 100W fast charging. Six years of security updates and four Android updates will be provided to you. Because of its metal unibody, which is reminiscent of earlier OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 3, the build quality is high-end. A 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera make up the camera configuration. The phone is now running OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14. OxygenOS 15, which promises a significant platform revamp, will soon be available. Also Read | 5 budget-friendly smartphones with premium features under Rs 15,000

5. OnePlus 11R The OnePlus 11R 5G is still a great choice even though it is more than a year old, especially considering that it is now priced around Rs 30,000. With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it not only has excellent performance but also a high-end, glass-built design. Smooth graphics are provided by the 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. With a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor and an ultrawide and macro shooter, the camera arrangement is dependable. The OnePlus 11R may compete in terms of photography even if it might not be as good as the OnePlus 12 or the OnePlus 11 with Hasselblad tuning. It runs OxygenOS, which is based on OxygenOS 14 at the moment, with OxygenOS 15 on the horizon, much like previous OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 11R is a good option because it provides a flagship experience for the price.



Latest Videos