Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of consuming Green Chillies in daily diet

    Green chilli is a no-calorie, no-cholesterol ingredient, that is too packed with dietary fibres. Belonging to the Capsicum family, the nutrient power is obvious from green chilli vitamins that include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and minerals such as copper, potassium, and iron.

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of consuming Green Chillies in daily diet vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    On top of making your foods taste more ‘Asian’, green chillies bring a lot of goodness to your health. Green chillies are more than just a spice to add heat to your dishes; they also offer several health benefits when consumed in moderation. As per research, vitamin C in green chillies boosts collagen production, delaying the signs of ageing. Collagen also helps your skin appear youthful, supple, and glowing. The added green chillies benefit for the skin is that they contain vitamin E, vital to delay the signs of ageing. Also, green chillies have important antibacterial properties which help prevent acne and fade away blemishes. While green chillies offer these health benefits, it's essential to consume them in moderation.

    ALSO READ: Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily

    Here are 5 impressive health benefits of consuming Green Chillies in a daily diet:

    1. Rich in Vitamins:

    Green chillies are a good source of essential vitamins, particularly vitamin C for immunity and vitamin A for healthy skin, vision and resistance power of the body.

    2. Metabolism Booster:

    Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in green chillies, can boost your metabolism temporarily. This can help in burning more calories and may aid in weight management.

    3. Pain Relief:

    Capsaicin in green chillies has natural pain-relieving properties. It is very often used in topical creams for arthritis and muscle pain.

    4. Digestive Health:

    Green chillies can stimulate the production of digestive juices, which may aid digestion. They can also help to relieve symptoms of indigestion and bloating in some individuals.

    5. Antioxidant Properties:

    Green chillies contain antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and capsaicin, which can help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. Antioxidants play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

    ALSO READ: Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 surprising benefits of drinking Jeera Water in morning daily

    Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water vma eai

    Health Hazards: 5 dangerous side effects of drinking excessive Coconut Water

    Digestive health to weight management: 7 health benefits of Bell Peppers ATG EAI

    Digestive health to weight management: 7 benefits of Bell Peppers

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, be careful Cancer and more

    Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA nabs absconding accused from airport anr

    Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA nabs absconding accused from airport

    Onam Bumper 2023 lottery: Man killed by friend in Kerala's Kollam over ticket anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 lottery: Man killed by friend in Kerala's Kollam over ticket

    Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are back to help Election Commission

    Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are back!

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon