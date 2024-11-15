Who is Sanjay Chakraborty? Renowned singer arrested for 'molesting' student in Kolkata

According to reports, Chakraborty has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to police custody until November 18, following his appearance in court after being brought from Mumbai on transit remand.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty was on Friday (November 15) arrested by Kolkata Police in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a student at his institute. The arrest comes nearly two-month-long manhunt, with Chakraborty, brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, being taken into custody by a team from Charu Market Police Station.

Police reports revealed that the incident took place in June this year when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute in Kolkata where he conducts singing classes.

"As per the complaint, Chakraborty remained there after the class was over, and when all other students had left, he allegedly molested the victim," the officer said.

The incident came to light after the minor girl was taken to Bengaluru by her parents for psychological treatment, the officer added.

"It was during treatment that the victim divulged the entire incident to her doctor for the first time, and her parents learned about it," he added.

