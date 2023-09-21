Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala

    Kerala, with its rich culinary heritage, offers a wide range of delectable evening snacks that are not only flavorful but also steeped in tradition. Here are six famous evening snacks you must try when visiting Kerala

    Parippu Vada to Ethakka Appam: 6 quick and easy evening snacks in Kerala rkn eai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Kerala, with its rich culinary heritage, offers a wide range of delectable evening snacks that are not only flavorful but also steeped in tradition. Here are six famous evening snacks you must try when visiting Kerala:

    Uzhunnu Vada: Uzhunnu Vada, also known as Medu Vada in other parts of India, is a beloved deep-fried snack made from black gram (urad dal) batter. These crispy and savory doughnuts have a delightful texture, with a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. They are often served with coconut chutney or sambar.

    Unniyappam: Unniyappam is a traditional Kerala snack made from rice flour, jaggery, and bananas. The batter is seasoned with ingredients like cardamom and fried in a special pan with small depressions, giving the snack its distinctive round shape. It's slightly sweet and incredibly satisfying.

    Samosa: Samosas are a popular evening snack in Kerala, often filled with spiced potato and minced meat or vegetables. These deep-fried triangular pastries are known for their crunchy exterior and flavorful interior. They are best enjoyed with a cup of tea.

    Parippu Vada: Parippu vada, or lentil fritters, are a staple of Kerala tea-time snacks. Made from coarsely ground soaked lentils and flavored with spices like ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves, these crispy vadas are a delightful combination of textures and flavors.

    Kerala Sweets: Kerala offers a variety of traditional sweets that are perfect for evening snacking. Some popular options include "Achappam" (rose cookies), "Neyyappam" (ghee-fried rice cakes), and "Kozhukkatta" (sweet rice dumplings). These sweets are often prepared during festivals and special occasions.

    Ethakka Appam: Ethakka appam is a unique Kerala snack made from ripe plantains (ethakka). The plantains are sliced, dipped in a rice flour batter, and deep-fried until golden brown. The result is a sweet and crunchy snack with a hint of cardamom flavor.

    These famous evening snacks of Kerala not only tantalize the taste buds but also provide a glimpse into the state's rich culinary traditions. Whether you're strolling through a bustling local market or relaxing by the backwaters, don't miss the opportunity to savor these delicious treats during your visit to Kerala.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    International Day of Peace 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Day of Peace 2023: Day, history, significance

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness anr eai

    World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Significance, theme, and need for awareness

    World Peace Day 2023: From Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr, 15 powerful quotes and messages

    International Day of Peace 2023: From Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr, 15 powerful quotes and messages

    Heart health to improved immunity: 7 benefits of eating soaked Raisins daily ATG EAI

    Heart health to improved immunity: 7 benefits of eating soaked Raisins daily

    Recent Stories

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more anr

    Radhashtami 2023: When is Srimati Radharani's birthday? Know date, significance, vrat and more

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their types ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their types

    football ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon