Houston terror plot foiled: ISIS-linked man held for planning 9/11-style attack; WATCH dramatic arrest

FBI officials said on Thursday that they stopped a Texas man from carrying out a possible terrorist attack in Houston.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after he was accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Houston city in US, FBI officials said. The accused identified as Anas Saeed was allegedly planning a large-scale terror attack on American soil. According to authorities, Saeed, who is believed to have deep connections with the Islamic State (ISIS), was plotting to execute a "9/11-style" terror strike if provided the resources.

FBI officials disclosed that Saeed had been actively exploring ways to carry out violent acts in support of ISIS within the Houston area.

Saeed allegedly bragged about his ambition to carry out a devastating attack akin to the 2001 tragedy. He now faces severe charges for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group, a federal crime carrying substantial penalties, NBC News reported.

According to reports, the investigation revealed that Saeed had been communicating with suspected ISIS affiliates and was searching for opportunities to engage in acts of terror on US soil.

FBI agents are also questioning Saeed’s mother and brother, who, according to initial reports, had long been aware of his allegiance to ISIS.

Despite knowing of his extremist inclinations, they never alerted law enforcement, raising questions about their role and potential involvement.

