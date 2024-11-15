Houston terror plot foiled: ISIS-linked man held for planning 9/11-style attack; WATCH dramatic arrest

FBI officials said on Thursday that they stopped a Texas man from carrying out a possible terrorist attack in Houston.

'Would pull off '9/11-style' attack': Man, with ISIS ties, arrested for planning Houston terrorist attack: FBI shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after he was accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Houston city in US, FBI officials said. The accused identified as Anas Saeed was allegedly planning a large-scale terror attack on American soil. According to authorities, Saeed, who is believed to have deep connections with the Islamic State (ISIS), was plotting to execute a "9/11-style" terror strike if provided the resources.

FBI officials disclosed that Saeed had been actively exploring ways to carry out violent acts in support of ISIS within the Houston area.

Saeed allegedly bragged about his ambition to carry out a devastating attack akin to the 2001 tragedy. He now faces severe charges for attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group, a federal crime carrying substantial penalties, NBC News reported.

Also read: Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General

According to reports, the investigation revealed that Saeed had been communicating with suspected ISIS affiliates and was searching for opportunities to engage in acts of terror on US soil.

FBI agents are also questioning Saeed’s mother and brother, who, according to initial reports, had long been aware of his allegiance to ISIS.

Despite knowing of his extremist inclinations, they never alerted law enforcement, raising questions about their role and potential involvement.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation' shk

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation'

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million for Chaiwala & Co. AJR

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Pakistan's famous chailwala Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna snt

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna

Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General shk

Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General

Recent Stories

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN - Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN – Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon