Kerala: Samastha's mouthpiece opposes compromise over Munambam dispute, defends Waqf ownership

Kozhikode: Samastha’s mouthpiece 'Suprabhatham' has issued a strong statement asserting that the Munambam land is Waqf land and a consensus cannot be reached by giving it up. The article, written by Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara, rejects the positions of organizations like the Indian Union Muslim League, which have advocated for relinquishing the land as part of a peace deal. This editorial, published in the E.K. Sunni-affiliated Suprabhatham, contradicts the stance taken by several other Muslim organizations and sparks further debate on the ongoing dispute.

The article emphasizes that Waqf land, by its very nature, cannot be traded away in exchange for political or communal peace. It expresses concern over the recent decision by the coordination committee of Muslim organizations regarding the Munambam land, stressing that the land should not be given up to satisfy any party. Instead, it insists that the final decision on such matters should be made by religious scholars rather than political entities. The editorial also criticizes the position of Farook College on the issue.

Musthafa Mundupara, in an interview with Asianet News, clarified that the article should not be interpreted as Samastha’s official stance. He explained that the views expressed in Suprabhatham are independent and that the Samastha president himself had previously made it clear that the position conveyed in the article does not represent the organization’s formal position.

The article’s publication comes amid growing tensions over the Munambam land dispute. The E.K. Sunni faction, traditionally seen as moderate, is at odds with the Muslim League’s push for a political compromise on the land. This division reflects deeper divisions within the Muslim community, with the E.K. Sunnis attempting to thwart the League’s efforts.

Meanwhile, former Waqf Board Chairman Panakkad Rasheedali Shihab Thangal has weighed in on the issue. He explained that the Waqf Board was instructed to acquire the Munambam land following the Nizar Commission report commissioned by the V.S. Achuthanandan-led government. The High Court had also issued a contempt order in response to the report, which Rasheedali Shihab Thangal said necessitated the Board's actions to avoid legal repercussions.

Rasheedali Shihab Thangal further clarified that no notices were sent to the families residing on the land during his tenure as Waqf Board Chairman (2014-2019). However, when T.K. Hamza, a CPM leader, took over as chairman, notices were issued to the families in Munambam. Rasheedali Shihab Thangal also noted that the current Pinarayi government maintains the same position on the issue as the previous V.S. government.

He also stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian aspect of the issue, suggesting that evicting the poor families residing on the land was unjust. He concluded that the state government is well-positioned to resolve the dispute.



