A routine early-morning cab ride in Delhi turned into an unexpectedly heartwarming encounter when a passenger discovered his driver was using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve his English.

A routine early-morning cab ride in Delhi turned into an unexpectedly heartwarming encounter when a passenger discovered his driver was using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve his English. Tushar Jejani, a Hyderabad-based consultant, was in Delhi when he booked a cab in the early hours. During the ride, he noticed the driver speaking English on his phone, describing his morning routine and sharing details about the journey’s location.

Initially, Jejani grew slightly apprehensive, wondering whether the driver was sharing his location and travel details with someone else.

When the driver asked about his destination, Jejani said he was travelling to Bengaluru for a business trip. The two continued chatting for nearly 10 minutes, with Jejani speaking in Hindi while the driver responded in English.

Curious about the unusual exchange, Jejani eventually asked the driver who he had been speaking to on the phone. He said he was practising English with ChatGPT.

The driver explained that he was learning the language with his newborn daughter in mind.

"I have a newborn daughter. I am learning for her. When she grows up, I will be able to teach her," the driver said. linkedin.com/embed/feed/update/urn:li:share:7404015545894772736?collapsed=1" height="669" width="504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" title="Embedded post">

Reflecting on the encounter, he said the moment made him realise that the driver was not simply acquiring a new skill, but trying to create better opportunities for his child.

"On that almost empty road at 5 am, it hit me. He was not just learning English. He was quietly trying to build a different starting line for his daughter in life. I do not know which jobs AI will replace. It gives everyone access to technology across all strata of Indian society," said Jejani.

Social media users described it as a powerful example of how AI can influence everyday lives far beyond corporate offices and technology hubs.

"The driver's story shows that curiosity, intent, and access to technology can open new doors, regardless of where someone starts," said one user.

Another commented, "Sometimes the most powerful AI use cases aren't happening in offices or startups, but in everyday lives like this."

A third user wrote, "If a cab driver understands the need to upskill in today's AI-driven world, it highlights how privileged we are to have access to knowledge. We must continuously learn and thrive!"

A fourth added, “The father learning English for his daughter makes this story much more meaningful. Technology becomes powerful when it serves a purpose.”