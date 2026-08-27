A now-viral video shows a cute nani talking to ChatGPT as if it's a real person. The video has garnered massive love and appreciation from the public. Keep scrolling to know more.

An Indian grandmother, affectionately known as Nani, believes she talks to a real person. This isn't a phone call to a relative. She chats daily with ChatGPT. Her granddaughter, Abhiruchi Bhatti, first shared the endearing interaction on Instagram. Abhiruchi now faces a dilemma: Nani converses joyfully with the AI, but her grandmother’s belief is incorrect.

Abhiruchi Bhatti simply doesn't have the heart to tell Nani the truth. The viral clip shows Nani engaging innocently with the artificial intelligence chatbot. She remains entirely unaware of its true nature. Abhiruchi explicitly stated, "I don't have the heart to tell her." She wants to protect "this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things." Her choice: let Nani revel in her misconception. 16

A Candid Conversation Unfolds

Sharing the video, the social media influencer wrote, “Nani is talking to ChatGPT, genuinely believing there’s a real human on the other side… and honestly, I don’t even have the heart to tell her otherwise. May we always protect this pure, innocent generation that finds magic in the simplest things. Abhishek ko bhej do.”

The advanced AI chatbot, with its sophisticated natural language processing, even asked about Nani's well-being: "Kaise ho aap? Theek ho?" Nani replied, "Haan, bilkul." This seamless, seemingly natural exchange between human and machine has resonated deeply. Social media users across platforms marveled at Nani's innocent charm. The AI—it played along convincingly.

The Granddaughter's Dilemma

Abhiruchi's decision to let her Nani believe in the human connection shows a poignant intergenerational dynamic. Abhiruchi grapples with this knowledge. Nani perceives a genuine, responsive friend in the AI. The reality, however, is far more complex. Abhiruchi understands informing her grandmother of ChatGPT's true nature would likely shatter Nani's innocent delight. This internal conflict—the granddaughter knows the truth but chooses not to disclose it—struck a chord with many.

How Social Media Reacted?

One user wrote, “Haaye kitni innocent generation hai yaar.” Another wrote, “They had wrinkles on their faces, but their love made our whole childhood beautiful.” ChatGPT itself commented, “Nani ji ne toh pyaar se welcome kar liya.”