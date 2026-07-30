The monsoon season brings lush greenery, but it also invites harmful pests that can damage your plants. Try these simple DIY organic pest control solutions to keep your garden healthy without using harsh chemicals.

Warm temperatures and high humidity create the perfect environment for pests like aphids, mealybugs, caterpillars, snails, slugs, and fungal infections. Excess moisture also weakens plants, making them more vulnerable to infestations. Regular inspection and preventive care can help protect your garden.

1. Neem Oil Spray for Common Garden Pests

Neem oil is one of the most effective natural pest repellents. Mix 5 ml of neem oil with 1 litre of water and a few drops of mild liquid soap. Spray the mixture on both sides of the leaves once every 7–10 days. It helps control aphids, whiteflies, mealybugs, and spider mites.

2. Garlic and Chilli Spray

Blend 8–10 garlic cloves with 2–3 green chillies and mix the paste in one litre of water. Let it sit overnight, strain it, and spray it on affected plants. The strong smell naturally repels many insects without harming your plants.

3. Soap Water Solution

A simple solution of one teaspoon of mild liquid soap in one litre of water works well against soft-bodied insects such as aphids and whiteflies. Spray directly on pests and rinse the leaves with plain water after a few hours if needed.

4. Use Wood Ash to Deter Snails and Slugs

Snails and slugs thrive during the rainy season. Sprinkle a thin layer of dry wood ash around the base of plants to create a barrier. Replace it after heavy rain for the best results.

5. Cinnamon Powder for Fungal Problems

Cinnamon has natural antifungal properties. Dust a small amount around the soil surface or on affected areas to help reduce fungal growth and prevent damping-off disease in young plants.

6. Homemade Compost Tea

Compost tea strengthens plants and improves their natural resistance against pests and diseases. Soak well-prepared compost in water for 24–48 hours, strain it, and use it as a soil drench or foliar spray.

7. Encourage Natural Pest Predators

Ladybugs, lacewings, and birds feed on harmful insects. Plant flowering herbs like marigold, basil, and coriander to attract beneficial insects that naturally keep pest populations under control.

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