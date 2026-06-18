The latest track, Deewane Hain, from the highly anticipated film Welcome To The Jungle, featuring vocals by Amruta Fadnavis and Anand Raaj Anand, has garnered widespread positive feedback from fans. The energetic song, which also saw Anand Raaj Anand as composer and lyricist, is part of the multi-starrer comedy set for release on June 26, 2026.

The highly anticipated film Welcome To The Jungle has released its latest track, Deewane Hain, which features the vocal talents of Amruta Fadnavis and Anand Raaj Anand. The song has quickly garnered a significant amount of positive feedback from fans, who have given it an enthusiastic thumbs up ahead of the movie's worldwide theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

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Deewane Hain is described as an energetic and peppy track, aiming to recapture the fun and celebratory essence characteristic of the popular Welcome comedy franchise. Anand Raaj Anand not only lent his voice but also composed and penned the lyrics for the song. The track notably incorporates traditional influences, including catchy Kashmiri folk lyrics, blending them with typical Bollywood energy.

Fan Reception and Song's Appeal

Fans have been quick to express their appreciation for Deewane Hain, praising its vibrant energy and festive atmosphere. Many have celebrated Anand Raaj Anand's return to a major commercial entertainer, while others have expressed excitement over seeing veteran actors like Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite on screen. The song's visuals, featuring the entire ensemble cast in a colourful and celebratory setting, have been well-received, contributing to the growing anticipation for the film.

The Ensemble Cast and Film Release

Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the successful 'Welcome' franchise and boasts one of Bollywood's largest ensemble casts in recent history. The film stars prominent actors such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among many others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is set to deliver a mix of comedy, chaos, and adventure, and is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026.

About The Release

The release of Deewane Hain just days before the film's premiere is strategically building strong anticipation among audiences, leveraging music, nostalgia, and the appeal of its star-studded lineup.